Roman Reigns and John Cena are currently locked into one of the most exciting feuds the WWE has to offer today.

Cena has been the face of the WWE for some time now, having served as WWE World Champion 16 times, a record-tying feat accomplished by nobody else except "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair. As of late Cena has taken a back step in his wrestling career in order to focus more on his career as an actor in Hollywood. In his absence WWE has been grooming former Shield member Roman Reigns to serve as his replacement, setting up "The Big Dog" to become the next face of the franchise.

"The Leader Of The Cenation" recently made his return to Monday Night RAW to confront Reigns and set up a match between the two at No Mercy this weekend in Los Angeles. The match will essentially determine who the current face of WWE is.

Reigns recently made an appearance on CBS Sports' In This Corner podcast to promote the upcoming match with Cena, and discussed having a wardrobe malfunction on Monday Night RAW, which "The Leader Of The Cenation" pointed out during his promo (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"The funny thing is, my zipper literally broke like two minutes before I was walking out. Usually I do a last-minute check. Do I have boogers in my nose? Any like weird hair conditioner on my ears? Is my zipper up?

"I kind of push and normally you'll check your zipper to make sure the teeth are right in place. I actually pushed right through it. The actual zipper handle popped off, and once that happens, you have to go out there in two minutes.

"It's not like I'm just wearing trunks or something. I've got blousing straps at the bottom, and I would have to take everything off in order to get new pants on.

"John being John, if anything presents itself, which I feel is fair game if it's there to take it, and he did. Luckily, that's one thing of just over the years going back and forth in locker rooms, I have a quick rebuttal with little things like that.

"It was just something that, thank God I was ready for it, but really he shocked me in bringing up. I thought I had it closed up the whole time but apparently not. I was peaking at him, I guess."

