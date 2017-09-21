Jordy Nelson offers injury update and potential time frame for return

Jordy Nelson's return to the football field could come a lot sooner than Packers fans expect.

Nelson is a product of the Kansas State University football program and played under head coaches Bill Snyder and Ron Prince. He hauled in 1,606 yards for 11 touchdowns during his final year with the program before being drafted in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. Over the years Nelson has hooked up with legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers for some astounding numbers, with each man solidifying themselves as elite players in their respective positions.

He would go on to win a SuperBowl (XLV), was selected to the 2014 Pro Bowl, named to the second All Pro team in 2014, he was the 2016 NFL Comeback Player Of The Year, and led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2016 as well.

In last week's Packers game against the Atlanta Falcons Nelson suffered a quad injury that forced him to miss most of the game. Nelson is attempting to play in the Packers' game against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, as he practiced fully this past Wednesday.

Having Nelson on the field would be great for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who would love to have his favorite pass catcher at his disposal, even if he isn't at 100 percent. The Packers currently have 13 men on the injury report heading into Week 3, which is a ridiculous number to deal with.

Another one of Rodgers' favorite targets, Randal Cobb, was one of the men who didn't practice Wednesday, which would make having Nelson on the field come Sunday all the more comfortable for No. 12. Nelson was recently asked about the status of his injury, and had this to say (quotes via NFL.com):

"Today it feels a lot better than what it did on Sunday night, so everything is headed in the right direction," Nelson said, via the team's official website.

"My expectations are to play, but you don't know what can happen between now and then. That was my expectation when I came in here Monday morning as well."

