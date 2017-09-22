Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is reluctant to throw all of his team's weight behind Lewis Hamilton in his bid for a fourth career F1 title.

Hamilton sits 28 points clear of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the driver's championship but Wolff is concerned how prioritising the Brit will affect his teammate.

Hamilton and Mercedes completed a remarkable turnaround in Singapore. The Briton took victory as his main rival Vettel crashed out in the opening lap, resulting in the 28-point buffer between the top two drivers.

Just six races remain of the season, with the circuits all seemingly favouring Mercedes over Ferrari. This means that Hamilton and his team are now clear favourites to secure the drivers' and constructors' championship.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third in Singapore, leaving him 51 points behind his teammate.

Despite the insurmountable gap between the teammates, Mercedes chief Wolff is wary of the impact publicly favouring Hamilton will have on Bottas's mentality.

"I think that it's pretty obvious that his [Hamilton's] chance of winning the drivers' championship is higher than Valtteri's," Wolff said, as per ESPN.

"So like we've done in the past we will look at the preceding race and assess it, then the decision becomes obvious.

"I wouldn't want to give a straight commitment and say he's our number one, because I don't want to screw up the mind of our second driver. Because if he's up in the front, and he's leading the race... That's why I don't want to call it."

Bottas joined Mercedes earlier this year and has twice been asked to move aside for Hamilton. First in Bahrain, where the Finn had a tyre issue, and again in Hungary, where he allowed Hamilton to pass him to challenge the leading Ferraris.

That time, Hamilton allowed Bottas to reclaim third place when he realised he wouldn't be able to overtake the Ferraris.

This decision left Wolf "not in a happy place" after the race, with his lead driver dropping three vital points.

