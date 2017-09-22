How Steven Gerrard reacted when Balotelli took a penalty from Henderson in 2015

Ever since last Sunday evening, a lot of the talk in the footballing world has been about who should take penalties.

Why? Well, because €222m man Neymar thought his mammoth price tag meant he could intervene on Paris Saint-Germain's designated penalty taker Edinson Cavani and have it for himself.

The Brazilian superstar was rejected on field by the Uruguayan, leading to a media frenzy stating that there was a serious feud between the two South Americans.

Article continues below

'Penalty Gate' has dominated the headlines, with some suggesting Neymar even asked PSG's president to sell Cavani as the two had to be broken up from physically fighting by club captain, Thiago Silva.

Now, the debacle appears to finally be at an end with Neymar apologising to all his teammates in training on Thursday.

Article continues below

Still, the whole concept is an interesting one and something that rarely happens on a football pitch.

BALOTELLI VS HENDERSON

One of the most famous cases of it occurring was for Liverpool back in 2015, when they took on Besiktas at Anfield in the first-leg of their Europa League tie.

The Reds were handed an 85th-minute penalty and most knew Jordan Henderson was Brendan Rodgers' designated spot kick taker in the absence of the injured Steven Gerrard.

But, the manager had introduced the enigma that is Mario Balotelli and the Italian - who had barely scored at all that season - wanted the chance to find the back of the net.

He engaged in a dispute with Henderson and Daniel Sturridge, before the English duo finally caved in and allowed the striker to convert his penalty.

GERRARD'S REACTION

It was a bit of a farce and Gerrard was absolutely livid with the outcome, saying, per Guardian: “Jordan should have taken the penalty. Rules are rules. It should have been Henderson. Mario has been a bit mischievous.

“Credit to Mario, he’s scored,” he added. “But it’s not nice to see when footballers are arguing. I think Jordan has handled the situation very well. He can see that Mario really wanted to score.

“Jordan walked away at the right moment and handled his post-match interview very well. Jordan is the captain and Mario showed Jordan a bit of disrespect there, but he’s scored a very important goal.

“I think six or seven players would have wanted to take that penalty, so if they all say they are taking it, what happens then? Rules are in place for a reason.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms