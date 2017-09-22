Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

On Thursday, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid agreed a reported £57m deal for the transfer of Diego Costa.

The Spanish club are currently hamstrung by a transfer embargo until January but will welcome the Brazilian born striker back to Madrid when the window re-opens.

Summer signing from Real Madrid, Alvaro Morata has filled the massive void left by Costa brilliantly thus far, scoring three goals in his opening four Premier league games.

The 24-year-old Spaniard is likely to rival Costa for a place in Julen Lopetegui's starting XI at next summer's 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Costa joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in 2014 for £32m but had a very public falling out with Italian boss Antonio Conte over the summer.

The 28-year-old received the following text from his boss after topping Chelsea's goalscoring charts last season:

"Hi Diego, I hope you are well. Thanks for the season we spent together. Good luck for the next year but you are not in my plan."

Costa has been angling for a return to Atletico throughout the summer but the two clubs struggled to agree on a fee.

The controversial forward has maintained an excellent relationship with Atletico's passionate Argentine boss Diego Simeone.

Simeone helped transform Costa into the world class striker who has wreaked havoc on Premier League defences over the last three seasons.

Costa's parting message

The Chelsea fan favourite is not an avid user of social media so his message to Conte and the Stamford Bridge faithful came via an interview with a Brazilian media outlet.

When asked in Sao Paulo if he was upset at the way Conte had treated him, Costa told Splash News: "There's nothing of the sort there, I'm not upset with anybody, I have no bitterness towards anyone. Everything is cool."

Asked if he had a message for the Chelsea fans, he added: "Everybody knows how much I love the fans."

Refusing to train with the Chelsea reserves, Costa criticised Conte from his home in Brazil in August.

He suggested the former Juventus coach "doesn't possess charisma" and slammed him over the text which ended Costa's Chelsea career.

"There are ways of going about it," said Costa to the Daily Mail in August. "You don't do it by text message. You should be honest and direct to someone's face."

The saga appears to have come to an end.

