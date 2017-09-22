Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Costa.

Diego Costa sends a surprising parting message to Antonio Conte

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On Thursday, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid agreed a reported £57m deal for the transfer of Diego Costa.

The Spanish club are currently hamstrung by a transfer embargo until January but will welcome the Brazilian born striker back to Madrid when the window re-opens.

Summer signing from Real Madrid, Alvaro Morata has filled the massive void left by Costa brilliantly thus far, scoring three goals in his opening four Premier league games.

Article continues below

The 24-year-old Spaniard is likely to rival Costa for a place in Julen Lopetegui's starting XI at next summer's 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Costa joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in 2014 for £32m but had a very public falling out with Italian boss Antonio Conte over the summer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ezekiel Elliott responds to critics who claim he's been giving weak effort on the field

Ezekiel Elliott responds to critics who claim he's been giving weak effort on the field

Jordy Nelson offers injury update and potential time frame for return

Jordy Nelson offers injury update and potential time frame for return

One WWE Superstar could be set for a huge push at Hell in a Cell [CSS]

One WWE Superstar could be set for a huge push at Hell in a Cell [CSS]

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

How Steven Gerrard reacted when Balotelli took a penalty from Henderson in 2015

How Steven Gerrard reacted when Balotelli took a penalty from Henderson in 2015

The 28-year-old received the following text from his boss after topping Chelsea's goalscoring charts last season:

"Hi Diego, I hope you are well. Thanks for the season we spent together. Good luck for the next year but you are not in my plan."

Costa has been angling for a return to Atletico throughout the summer but the two clubs struggled to agree on a fee.

FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-ATLETICO

The controversial forward has maintained an excellent relationship with Atletico's passionate Argentine boss Diego Simeone.

Simeone helped transform Costa into the world class striker who has wreaked havoc on Premier League defences over the last three seasons.

Costa's parting message

The Chelsea fan favourite is not an avid user of social media so his message to Conte and the Stamford Bridge faithful came via an interview with a Brazilian media outlet.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

When asked in Sao Paulo if he was upset at the way Conte had treated him, Costa told Splash News: "There's nothing of the sort there, I'm not upset with anybody, I have no bitterness towards anyone. Everything is cool."

Asked if he had a message for the Chelsea fans, he added: "Everybody knows how much I love the fans."

Refusing to train with the Chelsea reserves, Costa criticised Conte from his home in Brazil in August.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

He suggested the former Juventus coach "doesn't possess charisma" and slammed him over the text which ended Costa's Chelsea career.

"There are ways of going about it," said Costa to the Daily Mail in August. "You don't do it by text message. You should be honest and direct to someone's face."

The saga appears to have come to an end.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Didier Drogba
Eden Hazard
Football
Diego Costa
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Ezekiel Elliott responds to critics who claim he's been giving weak effort on the field

Ezekiel Elliott responds to critics who claim he's been giving weak effort on the field

One WWE Superstar could be set for a huge push at Hell in a Cell [CSS]

One WWE Superstar could be set for a huge push at Hell in a Cell [CSS]

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

How Steven Gerrard reacted when Balotelli took a penalty from Henderson in 2015

How Steven Gerrard reacted when Balotelli took a penalty from Henderson in 2015

Michy Batshuayi tweets to reveal Tiemoue Bakayoko's condition after car crash

Michy Batshuayi tweets to reveal Tiemoue Bakayoko's condition after car crash

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again