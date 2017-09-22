Michy Batshuayi tweets to reveal Tiemoue Bakayoko's condition after car crash

Tiemoue Bakayoko arrived at Chelsea with some very big boots to fill.

With Nemanja Matic leaving Stamford Bridge for Manchester United this summer, Bakayoko was brought in to partner N’Golo Kante in the centre of midfield for the champions.

The former Monaco man arrived in west London for £40 million and is already impressing for Antonio Conte’s side.

But his start to life in England took a turn for the worse on Thursday afternoon.

During his drive home from training, Bakayoko crashed his car shortly after leaving Chelsea’s Cobham training ground.

Police arrived at 4:40pm and confirmed that there were no other vehicles involved.

Chelsea fans were waiting anxiously to hear if Bakayoko had suffered any serious injuries and they were soon breathing a huge sigh of relief.

Police said in a statement: “Surrey Police attended Blundel Lane in Oxshot around 4.40pm today following a one vehicle collision. The driver did not suffer any injuries.”

Batshuayi reveals Bakayoko's condition

And that good news was confirmed by Bakayoko’s teammate, Michy Batshuayi.

When asked about Bakayoko’s condition by a concerned Chelsea fan, Batshuayi replied: “All good bro!”

Phew.

Bakayoko's driving fear

But maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised with Bakayoko’s driving incident.

Recently, his brother Namory revealed the midfielder’s fear of driving in England.

“Tiemoue told me he wasn’t allowing himself to drive because he thinks it’s too crazy driving on the left! But he’ll get round to it,” he said.

Luckily, Bakayoko has avoided any injury this time.

Let’s hope he gets familiar with driving on the left-hand side of the road sooner rather than later.

