History is set to be made on Monday night when West Brom travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal.

That’s because it will be Gareth Barry’s 633rd Premier League game, taking him past Ryan Giggs’ tally of 632.

Many consider Giggs as the greatest player to have ever graced England’s top-flight, having won 13 league titles for Manchester United during his 963 appearances for the club in all competitions.

While Barry hasn’t enjoyed a similarly decorated career - winning just one Premier League title - whilst turning out for Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom but he will go down in the history books.

what does Giggs think of his incredible record being taken by Barry, though?

Well, luckily for us, we have the answer to that.

Barry was having an interview with Phil Neville about his incredible record when the former United defender showed him a little recorded message from Giggs.

What Giggs said to Barry

What did it say?

“I’ve done an interview with Phil Neville and he passed a message on from Giggs through the IPad, just congratulating me,” Barry explained.

“It’s lovely to hear from him, passing the Premier League record over.

"He didn’t say thanks for the 6-1 game at Old Trafford! The best players erase their memories quite quickly.

“He just said his was a tougher record because he’s done it at a bigger club through his career! Fair enough, I’m not going to argue with Ryan about trophies and things like that.

“I don’t know Ryan too well personally but people like that, you try and take on board what they are doing and how they keep on doing it.

“We’ve obviously been lucky in terms of injuries to be able to keep on going.

“Ryan is the most decorated player in the English game. For him to play on until he was 40 and to keep his levels so high, he was someone you respected.

“You think how are they doing it?”

Barry wants to continue

While Barry probably won’t get quite as much credit as Giggs, there is simply no understating the fact that he’s played more than anyone else in Premier League history.

And the 36-year-old has no intention of announcing his retirement any time soon.

"I want to go as long as possible," said Barry.

"Any ex-players and all my family say 'play as long as possible because there'll be plenty of time to sit back and do different things.'

"I didn't think I'd get here. You make your debut and you're focused on different things. When you hit 500 you're thinking you're coming to the end of your career. I've been able to keep going.”

