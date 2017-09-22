In the modern history of Liverpool football club, two of their finest defenders have undoubtedly been Jamie Carragher and John Arne Riise.

The former is now a well-respected Sky Sports pundit alongside his former nemesis Gary Neville, while the other was recently playing for Indian Premier League side Chennaiyin FC in 2016.

Fans still adore them, with both defenders involved in their famous 2005 Champions League triumph.

Article continues below

On Twitter, the two are cult icons, particularly Riise, who often adorns himself to supporters with his positive comments on the club.

On Thursday, the Norwegian left-back - who moved to Roma in 2008 - was tasked by the Liverpool Echo to pick his favourite XI from his time at Anfield.

Article continues below

His side was pretty decent and he did include Carragher.

RIISE'S XI

Riise said: "It's a very difficult question.

"But my favourite 11 has to be. Reina, Carragher, Agger, Hyypia, Riise. Diamond in middle. Mascherano holding. Gerrard and Alonso next to him with Luis Garcia behind Torres and Owen… Hopefully I didn’t forget anybody."

(4-4-2): Reina, Carragher, Hyypia, Agger, Riise, Mascherano, Alonso, Gerrard, Garcia, Torres, Owen.

Carragher at right-back? Bit of an odd one and he just could not resist a reply to the Norwegian.

Although, the decision to include Owen over Luis Suarez is probably the worst one made by Riise.

CARRA'S REPLY

The two then had a little bromance on Twitter, which will surely be loved by all Liverpool fans.

BROMANCE CENTRAL

A lovely Twitter exchange, not often you can say that!

Both have been fairly vocal on the social media platform in recent weeks over Liverpool's woeful form, with Carragher particularly unhappy with Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Reds are winless in their last four games, with the worst result coming in the Carabao Cup, a 2-0 loss to Leicester at the King Power.

Klopp actually spoke about the team's current plight and went majorly on the defensive.

He said, per Telegraph: “You really think there would be one per cent of a reason I would panic? It’s football. We have eight points. In four games, we were the clear better side but we didn’t get the results.

“Now we could panic because of not getting the results or we could say, ‘It’s still not good enough playing football’.

“Do you think any team in the world loves playing against us in this moment? Or do they hope, like Burnley, that they only have to go for set-pieces and get whatever they want and can concede 35 shots on target or whatever and it’s clear they will be lucky?”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms