Wojciech Szczesny has completely destroyed Jack Wilshere on his throwback Instagram post

It has been a devastating few years for Jack Wilshere at Arsenal, with injuries severely stagnating the career of one of England's brightest prospects.

The talented midfielder has had numerous serious ankle injuries, with his all-action style not exactly helping him maintain full fitness.

Last season, Wilshere was sent out on loan to Bournemouth where he appeared to rediscover some much-needed form.

But, in a truly ironic twist, the injury curse returned at the Englishman's least favourite place on earth, White Hart Lane, breaking his leg as the Cherries lost 4-0 to Mauricio Pochettino's high-flying Tottenham side.

Now, he is back in the Arsenal first-team setup after spending the summer recovering from yet another setback.

His brief cameo in the 3-1 win over FC Koln in the Europa League was hugely encouraging and then on Wednesday night in the 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup, Wilshere finally completed a full 90 minutes.

He was also far and away the Gunners' best player and in honour of his performance, he took to Instagram to post a throwback picture.

WILSHERE'S POST

Harmless, right? Well, no, as Wilshere made one very big mistake; he decided to tag his former Arsenal teammate, Wojciech Szczesny.

The Polish goalkeeper - who is now at Serie A champions Juventus - is renowned for his wacky behaviour and he just could not resist a shot at the midfielder.

To say he responded in style is an understatement, as he delivered a brutal comment that pretty much broke the social media platform.

Arsenal FC v Montpellier Herault SC - UEFA Champions League

SZCZESNY GOES INTO 'BRUTAL MODE'

Wow, you almost have to take a deep breath after reading it.

You can expect Wilshere to have some kind of reply, but he will struggle to match the brilliance of Szczesny's savagery.

However, the two have engaged in some positive interactions on Instagram, with the Polish keeper congratulating Wilshere and Arsenal on a victory over Tottenham back in 2015 using his own 'unique' humour.

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - FA Cup Third Round

SZCZESNY'S SPURS DIG

Mathieu Flamini scored two that night as Szczesny enjoyed a loan spell with AS Roma, where he forged a reputation as one of Europe's finest shot stoppers.

Now, he is the heir to Gianluigi Buffon's Juve throne, while Wilshere is looking to break back into Arsenal's midfield.

Wojciech Szczesny
Football
Jack Wilshere

