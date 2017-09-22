On deadline day, a lot of the narrative was centred around Arsenal with a number of transfer sagas in need of an answer.

Alexis Sanchez saw a bid of £60m for his services from Manchester City rejected by the Gunners, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rejected a move to Chelsea.

The Englishman was in the final year of his contract and Arsene Wenger knew he had no option but to offload the man he signed from Southampton as a teenager in 2011.

In the end, Liverpool swooped in for the versatile England international, signing Oxlade-Chamberlain for around £40m on the final day of the window.

He was desperate to work under Jurgen Klopp to grow as a player but so far, his switch to Anfield has been a total nightmare.

In the four games he has been on the Reds' books, Liverpool have failed to win, losing on two of those occasions, one of them the 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Pep Guardiola's City.

He made his first start for the club in the 2-0 loss to Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening and to say he underperformed would be an understatement.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had a nightmare, misplacing every pass and hitting every corner into the first man.

The criticism has come from far and wide, particularly from Liverpool fans themselves.

But, one man has sent his support to Oxlade-Chamberlain and it is a rather surprising source; Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

Despite being a firm fan of the club the Liverpool man toyed with all summer, the pundit is still a fan of the 24-year-old.

Not what you'd expect from the Arsenal cult figure.

Arsenal fans themselves have been ridiculing Oxlade-Chamberlian for his move, but Wright has opted to go in the opposite direction; must be due to his professional standing in the game.

To be fair, Wright did send his finest wishes to him when his move up north was confirmed, tweeting that he had left one great club to join another.

Maybe he's just a fan of him but Oxlade-Chamberlain now faces a huge period in his career. He must find form quickly, otherwise the Liverpool fans will get on his back quickly.

