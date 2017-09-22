Believe it or not, Jack Wilshere is still clinging onto his career at Arsenal.

His loan departure to Bournemouth last season looked to be Wilshere's last chance to impress Arsene Wenger and a mediocre spell on the south coast appeared to have ended his hopes. The Englishman failed to score and produced just two assists with the Cherries.

Furthermore, with his season ending - rather familiarly - in injury, Wilshere looked set to leave on a permanent basis with the likes Sampdoria and Crystal Palace reportedly tailing his signature.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, Wilshere has managed to endure at the Emirates and his two appearances this season have been rather impressive. The 25-year-old attracted the praise of Gooners with bullish showings against Cologne and Doncaster Rovers.

There can be no doubting that Wilshere just isn't the same player that dominated Barcelona in 2011, though.

Article continues below

Wojciech Szczesny made sure his friend was aware of that too with a savage comment on Wilshere's Instagram on Thursday. The Juventus man cited the throwback post as looking back on a time when he was 'still good at football.'

Wilshere was on hand to remind Szczesny of his silverware-costing error in the 2011 League Cup final, mind.

It's not the only piece of social media shenanigans the resurgent Wilshere has been up to this week with the equally active Gary Neville being dragged into things.

From the comfort of his own living room, Wilshere uploaded a clip of Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford in 1995. It's a classic Premier League match and one that showcased the young Robbie Fowler at his prime.

'God' found the net twice on the day, thrashing a trademark left-footed effort past Peter Schmeichel at his near post for the first. The second, however, didn't exactly cover Neville in glory and Wilshere clocked it instantly.

Check out his Instagram story below:

Wilshere simply pens: 'got to be stronger @gneville2' and you can't exactly argue with him. Neville is outmuscled by the 5' 7" Fowler who proceeds to sumptuously lob Schmeichel on his weak foot.

Thankfully for the home side, who had already led through Nicky Butt, Eric Cantona found the net with a 71st minute penalty to salvage a point.

Neville is yet to respond but it wouldn't be overly difficult for the Manchester United legend to unearth a similarly unfavourable clip of Wilshere.

That being said, he might struggle for negative footage from this season...

Do you think Jack Wilshere deserves to start in the league for Arsenal? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms