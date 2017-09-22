Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Alex Ferguson.

Sir Alex Ferguson named his four best signings as manager of Man United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson spent 26 years in the Old Trafford hot-seat before retiring in 2013 with 13 Premier League titles.

Upon joining, the Scottish manager insisted that his greatest challenge was to "knock Liverpool off their f***ing perch".

Liverpool - without a title win since 1989 - have won 18 league titles in their illustrious history but Manchester United claimed their 19th in 2011.

Article continues below

Ferguson made some incredible signings during his time in Manchester and picked out his best four in 2012.

However, he did famously also bring in the likes of Eric Djemba-Djemba, Bebe, Kleberson, Dong Fangzhuo and Massimo Taibi.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

One WWE Superstar could be set for a huge push at Hell in a Cell [CSS]

One WWE Superstar could be set for a huge push at Hell in a Cell [CSS]

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

You can't win 'em all.

Fergie's four greatest signings

"Was Cantona your best ever signing?"

Man Utd Parade

"It's a good question," replied Sir Alex Ferguson, as per the Manchester United website. "Well, in terms of value, Eric was around £1million, Peter Schmeichel was £500,000, Brian McClair was £800,000 – they were all fantastic. Paul Ince was a million and a half and we sold him for eight, Ruud van Nistelrooy was value in terms of selling him, and the players we produced ourselves after signing them as schoolboys, they’re total profit.

"Then you have Cristiano Ronaldo, £12m to £80m! If you’re talking about the best players in terms of value, then Schmeichel, Cantona, McClair, Ronaldo – unbelievable.

Ian Dowie of Crystal Palace and Brian McClair of Manchester United

"But to analyse the signing as it was without talking about money, Eric certainly brought a great confidence to the team, there’s no doubt about that.

"He brought an arrogance, and for him personally it was as if he had come to the place he always wanted to be. You could tell he would fit in straight away. He came on for the first time as a substitute against Man City, for Giggs. But when he came on I always remember his first pass, just a ten-yard simple pass – it was just genius. You knew then that he was fitting in."

Cantona joined the club from Leeds United in 1992 and won four league titles in five seasons in Manchester.

Alex Ferguson and Peter Schmeichel

Schmeichel signed from Brondby in 1991 and racked up five league titles and a Champions League winners medal during his eight-year stay at Old Trafford.

McClair was an early Ferguson buy, spending 11 years as a Manchester United player and winning four Premier League titles following his move from Celtic.

Ronaldo joined as a teenager from Sporting CP and developed into one of the greatest players of all-time during his six-year stay in Manchester.

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielde

Now 32, Real Madrid's Portuguese superstar won three Premier League titles and a Champions League during his time under Fergie.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David de Gea
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Michy Batshuayi tweets to reveal Tiemoue Bakayoko's condition after car crash

Michy Batshuayi tweets to reveal Tiemoue Bakayoko's condition after car crash

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again