Lionel Messi may be in his thirties now but the Barcelona superstar is showing no signs of slowing down.

In fact, he’s in the form of his life right now.

The Argentine has already scored 12 goals in eight appearances in all competitions for Barca this season as the Catalan club already boast a seven-point lead over Real Madrid.

However, Messi’s efforts are unlikely to prevent Cristiano Ronaldo from winning his fifth Ballon d’Or - drawing level with Messi’s haul.

Ronaldo helped Madrid win La Liga and the Champions League last season and will surely get his hands on the prized accolade once again in January.

With the pair set to be level on five Ballon d’Ors each, the argument of which player is better is set to be re-ignited once again.

While we’re not going to get involved in petty arguments, we’ve discovered a rather brilliant video which shows Messi at his very best.

With 6.5 million views on YouTube, the video - titled ’10 impossible things that only Lionel Messi is capable of doing - he is superhuman’ - is a rather brilliant watch.

Ten things only Messi can do

As the title suggests, it shows Messi doing 10 things that only Messi can do.

They are:

- Only Lionel Messi is capable of destroying three players with three simple touches

- Only Lionel Messi is capable of dribbling past players without touching the ball

- That penalty assist…

- Only Lionel Messi is capable of escaping this kind of impossible situation regularly

- Only Lionel Messi is capable of scoring his 500th career goal on the Bernabeu and winning the Clasico

- Only Lionel Messi is capable of scoring 40+ goals in a season while playing in midfield

- Only Lionel Messi is capable of scoring a hat-trick in El Clasico at the age of 19

- Only Lionel Messi is capable of scoring this kind of impossible solo goal regularly

- Only Lionel Messi is capable of scoring 91 goals in a calendar year

- Only Lionel Messi is capable of winning four consecutive Ballon d’Ors

Enjoy:

What's it like to play with Messi?

But what is it like to play alongside the superstar?

Well, Ivan Rakitic revealed all in an interview with BBC.

"You have to do a lot of things for him," Rakitic told the BBC.

"He is the best player in the world. Maybe also in the history. You have to know he is different.

"It is easy to watch at home and say 'Yeah I can play' but when you are here, it's a little bit different.

"You have to understand each player has their position in the team," he added."Nobody has said to Leo, 'You can just do what you want'.

"He gets here step by step to arrive at this level and now he is there. We know we have to do special things for him. And if he can receive the ball with four players in front of him instead of ten, it's easier for him."

