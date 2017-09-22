One way or another, Alexis Sanchez is still an Arsenal player.

Despite the Chilean's contract expiring next summer and the possibility of him leaving on a free looming, the Gunners held firm as their attempted coup of Thomas Lemar fell through. Manchester City look likely to secure their man in January or in the summer window of 2018.

One of the biggest stories of the Deadline Day saga, however, was the role of Raheem Sterling. The Englishman was reported to be involved in a potential swap deal with Sanchez, reports which were eventually refuted by City.

Pep Guardiola didn't entertain the idea of Sterling leaving and given his start to the season, you can't explain blame the Spaniard.

The City managed explained: "[Sterling] didn't call me because it wasn't an issue. Never.

Arsenal failed to secure Sterling

"I think I tried to help him since I arrived, his mood when I arrived was not at the top and last season he played really good.

"It was not debatable among the important people at the club - Txiki, Ferran, many people - it was never considered that we would swap him. That was not an option."

On the contrary, Arsenal were certainly interested and their simultaneous pursuit of Lemar shows the emphasis they placed on securing an immediate replacement.

And one man that was furious with Arsenal's attempts, proves City legend Alan Brazil. In fact, the talkSPORT presenter has even accused Arsene Wenger of tapping up Sterling during the saga.

As per Manchester Evening News, Brazil rambled: "Is that not tapping up?

“The window’s shut now so we shouldn’t be talking about this until January, should we? And Arsene Wenger’s always winging about tapping up.

“You know it’s illegal, it’s a joke. You should just get on with it. If you’re Sterling, how do you feel if you’re Sterling?”

Wow. Brazil seems to be taking his accusations a little too far here but it certainly is bizarre to see Sterling so thoroughly discussed outside of the transfer window.

Furthermore, it's unlikely that Sterling will ever be used as a makeweight for Sanchez now. City's patience can surely stretch to May when the Chilean will all be theirs for a grand total of nothing.

Arsenal better hope their gamble to keep Sanchez this season pays off but with just one goal to his name so far and Wenger far from guaranteeing him a first-team place - questions must be asked.

