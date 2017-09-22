Ever since his Premier League debut in February 2016 against Arsenal, Manchester United fans have been head over heels about Marcus Rashford.

The lightning quick English striker has been a revelation with the Red Devils and is the major positive delivered by Louis van Gaal during his indifferent reign.

In 2016/17 under Jose Mourinho, he may have been used sparingly but when he was on the pitch, he performed brilliantly, excelling in the club's successful Europa League run.

This season, it is noticeable just how much he has grown as a player, performing to a ridiculously high standard in United's new-look attack.

His link-up play with Romelu Lukaku has been exemplary and despite being used in a wide role to accommodate the Belgian, he has found scoring easy.

Against Burton, Rashford was frighteningly good and Anthony Martial will struggle to usurp the Englishman in the lineup.

The general consensus is that he is one of the finest young players in Europe and this was supported by L'Equipe's list of the 50 finest starlets in world football born after January 1996.

Rashford, of course, made the list, finishing in a very respectable ninth place.

But, he was beaten surprisingly by three Premier League, one of which will come as quite a shock to a few.

THE TRIO THAT BEAT RASHFORD

Tottenham's Dele Alli was way ahead of him, finishing as runner-up behind the surprise winner, Marco Asensio, with French duo Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in third and fourth.

But, the two stars who finished in sixth and seventh will really annoy United fans, with Manchester City forwards Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane accommodating the positions.

The other players to beat Rashford in the top nine were Gianluigi Donnarumma and Kingsley Coman, with RB Leipzig's Timo Werner behind the United forward.

Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheancaho, Andreas Christensen, Wilfried Ndidi and Davinson Sanchez were the other Premier League players featured.

So, there you have it, the bragging rights of Manchester's youngsters belongs to the blue half, for now.

However, with Sane seemingly out of the starting lineup for the time being, Rashford should eclipse the German and move on to matching Jesus.

