Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

-.

Marcus Rashford beaten by three Premier League rival players in L'Equipe's top 10 youngsters

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ever since his Premier League debut in February 2016 against Arsenal, Manchester United fans have been head over heels about Marcus Rashford.

The lightning quick English striker has been a revelation with the Red Devils and is the major positive delivered by Louis van Gaal during his indifferent reign.

In 2016/17 under Jose Mourinho, he may have been used sparingly but when he was on the pitch, he performed brilliantly, excelling in the club's successful Europa League run.

Article continues below

This season, it is noticeable just how much he has grown as a player, performing to a ridiculously high standard in United's new-look attack.

His link-up play with Romelu Lukaku has been exemplary and despite being used in a wide role to accommodate the Belgian, he has found scoring easy.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

Richard Sherman reacts to Seahawks recent offensive woes

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

One WWE Superstar could be set for a huge push at Hell in a Cell [CSS]

One WWE Superstar could be set for a huge push at Hell in a Cell [CSS]

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Against Burton, Rashford was frighteningly good and Anthony Martial will struggle to usurp the Englishman in the lineup.

The general consensus is that he is one of the finest young players in Europe and this was supported by L'Equipe's list of the 50 finest starlets in world football born after January 1996.

Rashford, of course, made the list, finishing in a very respectable ninth place.

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

But, he was beaten surprisingly by three Premier League, one of which will come as quite a shock to a few.

THE TRIO THAT BEAT RASHFORD

Tottenham's Dele Alli was way ahead of him, finishing as runner-up behind the surprise winner, Marco Asensio, with French duo Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in third and fourth.

But, the two stars who finished in sixth and seventh will really annoy United fans, with Manchester City forwards Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane accommodating the positions.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-WEST BROM-MAN CITY

The other players to beat Rashford in the top nine were Gianluigi Donnarumma and Kingsley Coman, with RB Leipzig's Timo Werner behind the United forward.

p1bqkl0f551n3at0g11gt158h16b09.jpg

Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheancaho, Andreas Christensen, Wilfried Ndidi and Davinson Sanchez were the other Premier League players featured.

So, there you have it, the bragging rights of Manchester's youngsters belongs to the blue half, for now.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

However, with Sane seemingly out of the starting lineup for the time being, Rashford should eclipse the German and move on to matching Jesus.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Ryan Giggs
Football
Marcus Rashford

Trending Stories

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WATCH: Tony Romo predicted a TD from nowhere and it was amazing

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

WWE is keeping Bobby Roode off TV for a big reason

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Michy Batshuayi tweets to reveal Tiemoue Bakayoko's condition after car crash

Michy Batshuayi tweets to reveal Tiemoue Bakayoko's condition after car crash

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again