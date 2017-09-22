So, Diego Costa has finally got his wish and secured a return to Atletico Madrid.

After Antonio Conte told him in no uncertain terms that he wasn’t wanted at Chelsea ahead of the new season, the striker failed to return to west London after his summer break.

And Conte didn’t really seem to care too much after bursting out laughing when he was asked about Costa’s claims that he had been treated like a criminal.

Of course, Costa won’t be able to play for Atleti until January due to their transfer ban - but he’s delighted to be returning ‘home’.

And one Atletico player in particular seemed very happy to see Costa return - Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman took to Twitter after the Costa deal was announced and wrote: "Is coming hooome, Is coming hooome."

Cute.

But could Costa’s move to Diego Simeone’s side have a major impact on Griezmann’s future?

This summer, he was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. However, after Atleti’s transfer ban was upheld, he explained that he couldn’t possibly leave the club when they’re unable to sign a replacement.

Will Griezmann now move to United?

So, with Costa arriving at the Wanda Metropolitano does that mean Griezmann will finally get his move to United?

Well, that question was put to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague on Friday and he replied with an interesting answer.

Balague's answer

“Not in January,” he said.

“In the summer, I think we are all aware he will try to leave. But do you really think United would be the only team that will want him?

“Griezmann will make sure there will be an auction for him and even Atletico will try their best to keep him. So a summer transfer saga on its way!”

So it looks as though there will be an almighty battle for Griezmann’s signature next summer - a saga that is likely to start in January.

United could face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona or even Real Madrid as they attempt to sign Griezmann. But, despite signing Romelu Lukaku in the summer, Jose Mourinho’s side have got to be favourites in this particular race.

