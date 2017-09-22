Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Formula 1

.

Carlin reinforce their lineup by signing up Devlin DeFrancesco

The FIA F3 championships often give young drivers a vital stepping stone to securing a seat for themselves in F1. This week another young driver has been given a chance to prove himself.

Carlin have signed Canadian driver Devlin DeFrancesco for the remaining two races of the FIA F3 European Championships. He joins fellow drivers Lando Norris, Ferdinand Habsburg and Jehan Daruvala.

The Championships have two races to go, one in Spielberg this weekend, and the Championship finale in Hockenheim in mid-October.

DeFrancesco's previous experience with Carlin comes from the EuroFormula Open Championships, in which he already races for Carlin. He will continue competing in both series for the remainder of the season.

The team's Racing Director Trevor Carlin has expressed his delight at being able to secure the services of the highly-rated 17-year-old. 

"It’s great to have Devlin on board with us in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship. He is an extremely passionate racer and puts his all into everything he races - which he will no doubt do again this weekend in Austria. 

"He’s really growing as a driver and coming into his own in the Euroformula Open Championship, especially having secured a double podium last time out at Silverstone, so we know that he will be racing hard out there as he makes his debut in FIA Formula 3.”

Meanwhile, DeFrancesco is looking forward to making the step up and is confident he can get pick up some points.

"I’m really excited for this opportunity to race in the final two rounds of the FIA Formula 3 European Championship; it’s a great Championship and a track I’m really looking forward to racing at.

"It’s going to be a big challenge for my first weekend in the series however also a good experience for me. I’m aiming for points from this weekend – I’ll be fighting hard for good results and looking for a successful weekend.”

Topics:
Formula 1

