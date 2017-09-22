Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Liverpool fan has discovered a brilliant article about Jurgen Klopp from 2011

The international break didn't exactly do Liverpool any favours, let's be honest here.

The Reds entered September having slaughtered Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield as well as securing victory over Crystal Palace and proving unlucky in drawing 3-3 with Watford. Liverpool's attack was looking simply unrivalled; two consecutive clean sheets held defensive promise too.

Since then, however, Jurgen Klopp has been enveloped by a rotten run of form that has dampened spirits and heightened tensions on Merseyside. The nosedive began rather spectacularly at Manchester City when Sadio Mane's dismissal opened the door to a 5-0 bludgeoning.

Disappointing draws with Sevilla and Burnley followed with Leicester dumping the Reds out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, also. 

With the Manchester clubs and Chelsea harvesting three points on the regular, Liverpool are losing ground in the title race and Klopp is feeling the heat. The German no longer has the excuse of time, now embarking on his third campaign at Anfield.

Recent stagnation for Klopp

Furthermore - including Naby Keita - Liverpool are fresh from a transfer window in which Klopp was trusted to an extent that their transfer record was shattered twice.

So where does Klopp go from here? 

Well, one Liverpool fan has unearthed an article from 2011 that suggests the 50-year-old already knows how to address such a situation. In fact, Klopp's Borussia Dortmund experience could prove crucial in his ability to recover proceedings at Liverpool.

Dortmund's head coach Juergen Klopp lift

His first two years in charge of Dortmund were far from inspiring with the club left stewing in mid-table under his command. Come his third full season, though, Klopp inspired them to a Bundesliga title before going onto tame Bayern Munich the following campaign too.

That's not to mention the Champions League final appearance in 2013, either.

Check out the aforementioned article for how Klopp turned it around:

Goal scoring has proven an issue in recent weeks for Liverpool and more goals from midfield positions would certainly alleviate pressure from the forwards. Besides, only strikers - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino - have scored in the league.

Nevertheless, the criteria for success laid out in the Dortmund u-turn do seem transferrable to the current climate at Liverpool.

There is no shortage of fast, agile and positionally flexible players in the side and the return of Philippe Coutinho does nothing to harm this factor.

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-SEVILLA

Either way, though, it's important to note that Klopp currently has a smaller situation on his hands at Liverpool. Ultimately, Kopites shouldn't be too concerned over two league games and Brendan Rodgers' slightly favourable win rate.

Klopp has turned things round before and he can do it again.

Do you think Liverpool will ever win the league under Jurgen Klopp? Have your say in the comments section below.

