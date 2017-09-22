Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Diego Costa.

Eden Hazard tried to interview Diego Costa in English and it was hilarious

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On Thursday it was confirmed that Atletico Madrid had agreed a deal with Chelsea over Brazilian-born striker Diego Costa.

The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Atletico for £32m in 2014 and it's understood that Diego Simeone is paying almost double that to bring him back.

Costa, still yet to return to Chelsea training following his summer break, had been completely frozen out under Antonio Conte.

Article continues below

The Italian coach informed the Spanish international that he was no longer in his plans by text at the beginning of the summer.

Costa has been pushing for a return to his former club but Atletico are under a FIFA transfer embargo which forbids them from signing players until January.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

How John Cena vs Roman Reigns finish could have major impact on WWE's future booking [W.O.N]

How John Cena vs Roman Reigns finish could have major impact on WWE's future booking [W.O.N]

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

The 2018 World Cup is just nine months away and it's unclear what Costa plans to do until he is eligible to play in January.

Conte pays tribute to Costa

Despite their public falling-out, Chelsea's title-winning coach offered some kind words to last season's top goalscorer in his Friday pre-match press conference.

"About this issue, we want to thank him for what he did with this club," said Conte. "We wish him all the best for the future.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

"Now it is not important [the relationship between them], I am not interested to continue talking about this issue. I am working with my players and am happy to work them them. This issue is not important."

Hazard's hilarious interview with Costa

It's no secret that the enigmatic Chelsea frontman failed to master the English language during his three years in London.

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

In 2016, Eden Hazard took on the role of a journalist for a post-match interview with Willian following Chelsea's 2-0 win over Hull City.

Brazilian teammate Diego Costa walked through at the end of their conversation and Hazard begged him to comment on his goal.

His response was absolutely brilliant - Willian, Hazard and Oscar were all cracking up.

Chelsea fans will definitely miss him. The pressure is now all on the shoulders of David Luiz to be the South American funnyman in the dressing room.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Didier Drogba
Eden Hazard
Football
Diego Costa
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Ryan Giggs' brilliant reaction to Gareth Barry breaking his PL appearance record

Ryan Giggs' brilliant reaction to Gareth Barry breaking his PL appearance record

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again