On Thursday it was confirmed that Atletico Madrid had agreed a deal with Chelsea over Brazilian-born striker Diego Costa.

The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Atletico for £32m in 2014 and it's understood that Diego Simeone is paying almost double that to bring him back.

Costa, still yet to return to Chelsea training following his summer break, had been completely frozen out under Antonio Conte.

The Italian coach informed the Spanish international that he was no longer in his plans by text at the beginning of the summer.

Costa has been pushing for a return to his former club but Atletico are under a FIFA transfer embargo which forbids them from signing players until January.

The 2018 World Cup is just nine months away and it's unclear what Costa plans to do until he is eligible to play in January.

Conte pays tribute to Costa

Despite their public falling-out, Chelsea's title-winning coach offered some kind words to last season's top goalscorer in his Friday pre-match press conference.

"About this issue, we want to thank him for what he did with this club," said Conte. "We wish him all the best for the future.

"Now it is not important [the relationship between them], I am not interested to continue talking about this issue. I am working with my players and am happy to work them them. This issue is not important."

Hazard's hilarious interview with Costa

It's no secret that the enigmatic Chelsea frontman failed to master the English language during his three years in London.

In 2016, Eden Hazard took on the role of a journalist for a post-match interview with Willian following Chelsea's 2-0 win over Hull City.

Brazilian teammate Diego Costa walked through at the end of their conversation and Hazard begged him to comment on his goal.

His response was absolutely brilliant - Willian, Hazard and Oscar were all cracking up.

Chelsea fans will definitely miss him. The pressure is now all on the shoulders of David Luiz to be the South American funnyman in the dressing room.

