Despite being heavily involved in trade talks and rumours throughout the summer, Carmelo Anthony is still a New York Knicks player.

It has been clear for months that the two parties want to part ways but as yet, it has failed to materialise.

Melo has informed the franchise that he will only waive his no-trade clause to join the Houston Rockets but talks between the two teams have been unproductive.

With training camp due to start soon, the Knicks management will be speaking to the media ahead of the new season today where Melo is expected to be the main topic of conversation.

Even though the 10-time All-Star is still a member of the team, you wouldn't know it based on the actions and comments coming from the organisation.

Earlier this summer the Knicks didn't include Carmelo in their season ticket promotions and that was followed by president Steve Mills outlining his vision for the franchise and blatantly failing to mention the veteran.

This week, it was the turn of new general manager Scott Perry to attempt to wipe out the existence of Anthony in New York.

In a blog post on the team's MSG website, he laid out his plans to rebuild the Knicks and of course, there was no mention of the small forward.

“There are no shortcuts,” Perry wrote. “Reshaping the Knicks as a championship contender will be a step-by-step process, and along the way, the plan will demand patience, as our young core of Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Willy Hernangomez, Frank Ntilikina and Ron Baker mature.”

Just like Mills did before him, Perry wanted to make it clear that the organisation is very much invested in moving forward with their young players and are determined to build around them for the future.

This continues to leave the situation in a terrible state. At present, Melo is unwilling to waive his no-trade clause for any team other than the Rockets and the Knicks are not prepared to accept the offer from Houston.

The stumbling block appears to be the contract of Rockets power forward Ryan Anderson who they want to offload as part of the deal but New York isn't prepared to take it on.

It was reported this week by Frank Isola of the New York Daily News that Carmelo's camp is "cautiously optimistic" that a deal will be struck by Monday that will see him head to H-Town in time for the start of training camp.

The Knicks players are due to attend media day on Monday so if the 32-year-old is still with the team by then, he'll be in the firing line and have some awkward questions to answer.