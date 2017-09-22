In the summer of 2014, Chelsea made one of their finest signings in their modern history, bringing in Spanish striker Diego Costa from Atletico Madrid for around £32m.

The Brazilian-born forward had lit up La Liga with his aggressive play up front, scoring a hatful of goals for Los Rojablancos.

Alongside David Villa, Diego Simeone had one of the finest strike partnerships the Spanish top-flight has ever seen and they led Atletico to the league title in 2013/14.

At Chelsea, he was just as good, helping the Blues lift two Premier League trophies in his three years at the club.

At the end of last season, Antonio Conte decided that he could make do without the fiery striker and sent him a text message to let him know that he was not part of his plans.

A transfer saga ensued, one which could not be resolved during the transfer window.

However, on Thursday, it was revealed that Chelsea had agreed a mega-money fee with Atletico for Costa's service, with the 28-year-old joining in January after their transfer ban has passed.

It is a deal which suits both parties, particularly due to the fact that Chelsea have Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi waiting to fight for his starting berth.

Nevertheless, Costa's importance to the team can never be understated and there was one team he tortured for his entire spell in England; Arsenal.

Every time he lined up against the Gunners, he would cause their defence a whole host of problems, scoring a number of crucial goals against Arsene Wenger's side.

But, the French manager was a huge fan of the striker back in 2013 when he was one of his top targets to fill the striking void at his club.

In an interview with Eurosport, Wenger sang his praises and described him in a vert apt way.

"For me, Atletico Madrid can be a surprise package: they can do the same as Borussia Dortmund did last year. Even if they have lost Falcao, they have a good defence and a very good goalkeeper.

"They have got really good midfield players and of course they have Diego Costa – and this guy is an absolute animal. He would be able to score from anywhere.

"They are a good team with their strength spread equally across all departments. In my opinion they are a candidate to win this competition outright."

Wenger is rarely wrong and he certainly wasn't about Costa.

