It may only be September but awards season is just around the corner in the footballing world.

And since the divergence of FIFA and the Ballon d'Or award last year, there are even more accolades to be collected this year. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will vie for FIFA's 'The Best' award with the latter having collected the award upon it's inaugural run in 2016.

Ronaldo looks likely to receive the nod from FIFA again after another successful calendar year. The Portuguese shined as Real Madrid's star man on their way to the Champions League title, La Liga, UEFA Super and Spanish Super Cup.

Article continues below

The 31-year-old has been nominated alongside his customary rival and the world's most expensive footballer - Neymar - ahead of the ceremony which will take place in London on October 23.

An award will also be handed out for the best coach, with Claudio Ranieri having romped his way to the title last year. Massimiliano Allegri, Zinedine Zidane and Chelsea's Antonio Conte rank as this year's finalists.

Article continues below

Manchester United fans unhappy

However, perhaps the most controversial round of nominations has come in the goalkeeping category.

Gianluigi Buffon was the highest ranking shot stopper at last year's award ceremony and makes the cut again having captained Juventus to a second Champions League final in three years. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Manuel Neuer joins him on the list.

To the bewilderment of Manchester United fans, however, Keylor Navas is the man taking the final spot and not David de Gea.

The Costa Rican 'keeper played between the sticks as Real Madrid romped their way to every trophy possible in 2017 but his individual contribution is arguably doubtful. Compare that to De Gea who is often the single-handed saviour of United, collecting three Player of the Year awards in four years.

Navas is - of course - a fine shot stopper in his own right but it's perhaps telling that his club is so often linked to a man deemed by FIFA, in the case of this award, to be inferior.

United fans are suitably aggrieved, however, and have hurried to Twitter to express their bewilderment. Check out the pick of the reaction:

Considering some fans and pundits staunchly see De Gea as the best goalkeeper in the world, it is surprising to see him miss out on at least a nomination.

Nevertheless, if United maintain their current trajectory this season and their number one continues to impress, there's no reason to suggest things won't be different come 2018.

Who do you think is the best goalkeeper in world football? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms