Paul George's seven-year stint with the Indiana Pacers came to an end this summer as he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in one of the more surprising deals.

After informing the franchise of his desire to enter free agency in 2018 and move on, the Pacers were left with little option but to offload the star.

But the deal they accepted left many scratching their heads as they received just Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in return.

It became clear afterward that the Cleveland Cavaliers were close to finalising a trade for George in a three-team deal with the Denver Nuggets that included Kevin Love and would've seen Indiana receive more assets.

While many were caught by surprise at where PG13 landed, it was the trade itself that came unexpectedly to the player.

In a recent lengthy Instagram post, George admitted: "Didn't know I was gonna be traded but what happened, happened."

Having made it clear to the franchise, with a year left on his deal, that he wasn't going to re-sign, the 27-year-old should've expected a trade at some point as it's the nature of the business.

It has been widely reported that the Los Angeles native has his heart set on a move to his hometown Lakers next year and many view his season with the Thunder as just a 'rental'.

But regardless of what people expect and how long he may be in Oklahoma City, the four-time All-Star is determined to give everything for his new team.

His Instagram post included a workout video showing the work the small forward has been putting in over the offseason.

In the caption he also said: "I'm on a mission this year to be the best. I knew I wasn't good enough the past year and wanted to give my team more."

PG is probably being a little hard on himself as he averaged a career-best in points (23.7) and field goal percentage (46.1) during the regular season.

Despite being swept in the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers, his numbers were impressive as he averaged career-highs across the board averaging 28.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists as well as shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range.

But ultimately it's about wins and losses and even though he has high individual goals, team success comes first for George and he's determined to win a championship.

Playing alongside MVP Russell Westbrook will certainly give him a better chance of doing that as they prepare to form one of the deadliest duos in the league and take the Western Conference by storm.