Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

.

Floyd Mayweather says he is glad he didn't KO Conor McGregor

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Floyd Mayweather says he is glad he didn't knockout Conor McGregor in their super-fight last month.

Speaking in a radio interview, Mayweather talked openly about several topics, including his choice of opponent, not wanting to knock McGregor out, and what he sees as a lack of praise for his own performance.

While millions watched the fight hoping to see their man put the other down, Mayweather explained that he was glad he didn't, bringing up his own experiences with brain damage.

Article continues below

When asked if he would have preferred the more decisive victory, Mayweather, perhaps surprisingly, said: "He has a career. He still has a career. He's still young. [It would have been] very, very damaging. We have to think about these fighters."

The fighter, now officially with a 50-0 career, then gave an example of why he has such empathy for his opponent, explaining: "Even like my Uncle Roger. Right now, I got a call, just before I came here, he keeps walking offer, wandering off - no one can find him. He ends up in a hospital. So, brain damage: it happens."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

How John Cena vs Roman Reigns finish could have major impact on WWE's future booking [W.O.N]

How John Cena vs Roman Reigns finish could have major impact on WWE's future booking [W.O.N]

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

That empathy wasn't always obvious to see during the build-up to the fight, and few would have criticised Mayweather for wanting to knockout a man who had been such a thorn in his side the past few months.

McGregor and Mayweather's highly publicised press tour eventually led to a fight that generated staggering amounts of money for each, but some still believe that Mayweather should have fought an elite level boxer.

Again called on to explain his decision, Mayweather talked down the chance of the fight ever being against Gennady Golovkin, arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

"It's two names," said Mayweather, "In combat sports it's two names. It's two names. Mayweather and McGregor. It's two names. And even with me being off two years, I still was the biggest name. Even with me retired, I'm still the biggest name in boxing and MMA."

Many fans saw McGregor's performance as something to be proud of, with the boxing novice lasting so long in the ring with one of the all-time greats. Mayweather, however, perceives this as a lack of credit for his own performance.

"So it's a catch-22," he added. "If I blew him out in the first round they'd have something to say, if I let the fight go on a little longer than expected, they'll have something to say.

"So it's like, damned if I do damned if I don't. If I let it go the distance they're going to say something.Once again we're praising him. We're not praising me, we're praising him.

"Once again we're praising him. We're not praising me, we're praising him. Because, I'm 40 years old, retired for two years; he's 28, he's active. I'm inactive. He's taller, he's bigger, he might not be stronger, he has a longer reach. He's taller, he's bigger, he's younger. Youth is on his side. Everything on paper leans towards him."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Middleweight

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Ryan Giggs' brilliant reaction to Gareth Barry breaking his PL appearance record

Ryan Giggs' brilliant reaction to Gareth Barry breaking his PL appearance record

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again