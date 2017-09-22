Floyd Mayweather says he is glad he didn't knockout Conor McGregor in their super-fight last month.

Speaking in a radio interview, Mayweather talked openly about several topics, including his choice of opponent, not wanting to knock McGregor out, and what he sees as a lack of praise for his own performance.

While millions watched the fight hoping to see their man put the other down, Mayweather explained that he was glad he didn't, bringing up his own experiences with brain damage.

When asked if he would have preferred the more decisive victory, Mayweather, perhaps surprisingly, said: "He has a career. He still has a career. He's still young. [It would have been] very, very damaging. We have to think about these fighters."

The fighter, now officially with a 50-0 career, then gave an example of why he has such empathy for his opponent, explaining: "Even like my Uncle Roger. Right now, I got a call, just before I came here, he keeps walking offer, wandering off - no one can find him. He ends up in a hospital. So, brain damage: it happens."

That empathy wasn't always obvious to see during the build-up to the fight, and few would have criticised Mayweather for wanting to knockout a man who had been such a thorn in his side the past few months.

McGregor and Mayweather's highly publicised press tour eventually led to a fight that generated staggering amounts of money for each, but some still believe that Mayweather should have fought an elite level boxer.

Again called on to explain his decision, Mayweather talked down the chance of the fight ever being against Gennady Golovkin, arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

"It's two names," said Mayweather, "In combat sports it's two names. It's two names. Mayweather and McGregor. It's two names. And even with me being off two years, I still was the biggest name. Even with me retired, I'm still the biggest name in boxing and MMA."

Many fans saw McGregor's performance as something to be proud of, with the boxing novice lasting so long in the ring with one of the all-time greats. Mayweather, however, perceives this as a lack of credit for his own performance.

"So it's a catch-22," he added. "If I blew him out in the first round they'd have something to say, if I let the fight go on a little longer than expected, they'll have something to say.

"So it's like, damned if I do damned if I don't. If I let it go the distance they're going to say something.Once again we're praising him. We're not praising me, we're praising him.

"Once again we're praising him. We're not praising me, we're praising him. Because, I'm 40 years old, retired for two years; he's 28, he's active. I'm inactive. He's taller, he's bigger, he might not be stronger, he has a longer reach. He's taller, he's bigger, he's younger. Youth is on his side. Everything on paper leans towards him."

