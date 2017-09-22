How John Cena vs Roman Reigns finish could have major impact on WWE's future booking [W.O.N]

WWE's Monday Night RAW exclusive pay-per-view No Mercy takes place this weekend and the match card for the event looks amazing and unmissable.

Two of the biggest matches on the card this Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California are John Cena vs Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

Both matches look to have some interesting finishes that will shape the booking on the RAW brand for the rest of 2017 and into 2018. WWE's booking direction for The Big Dog and The Leader of the Cenation will be on show depending on the finish to their match this weekend.

Article continues below

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, via Ringside News, the idea of this feud is for Cena to endorse Reigns as the future of the WWE and the next face of the company, something which they have been trying to do for the past couple of years.

Depending on the finish to their match at No Mercy, will ultimately determine how long WWE books this feud for, as it could go one of two ways.

Article continues below

If Cena wins against Reigns at No Mercy, then it should be accepted that this feud will be a multi-match program, and the two will face each other once more at some point down the road. Cena isn't advertised for RAW's next pay-per-view T.L.C., so their next match might not take place until Survivor Series or in 2018.

However, if The Big Dog wins on Sunday, the feud should be considered a one-and-done rivalry, and Reigns will go on to feud someone else for the rest of 2017 while Cena takes some time away from the company.

Eventually, where this feud lasts one match or more, Reigns is going to come out on top against Cena as he is recognized by WWE as the future of their company. They will want to build him up strong before entering his rumored WrestleMania 34 feud against Lesnar, and a win against The Leader of the Cenation and his endorsement will help establish that.

How the crowd will react to this all depends on how their match at No Mercy goes this weekend, but as we have seen with Reigns' major pushes in the past, fans might still The Big Dog no matter what.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms