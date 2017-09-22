It appears that The Undertaker’s retirement has been confirmed.

For years now, The Undertaker has been a top guy for the sports entertainment company. He has feuded with the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling including Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, The Rock, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and the list goes on and on.

He has held nearly every title that the company has to offer. Taker has had a great career with the sports entertainment company. He won the World Heavyweight Championship three times, WWE Championship four times, Hardcore Title once, Tag Team Championship six times, and won the Royal Rumble match in 2007.

Over the past few years, he has gone from being a full-time talent to a part-timer. After years of speculation of when Taker would retire from pro wrestling, it appears that he had his farewell at WrestleMania 33 in the main event against Roman Reigns earlier this year in Orlando, Florida. After the match, Taker put his gloves and hat in the middle of the ring before leaving.

Keep in mind that Taker nor WWE has come out publicly and stated that “The Deadman” is retired, but that is the belief. As seen in the history of the business, retirements often don’t last forever which is why the “one more match” question gets asked to so many wrestling legends after they retire. Obviously, the fans would like to see Taker go one more time before he gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Although there have been rumors of Taker coming back to work one more match against John Cena later this year or even at WrestleMania 34 next year in New Orleans, Louisiana. It appears that match will not be happening or any other match involving Taker for that matter. Michelle McCool posted the photo of herself and her husband, The Undertaker, at their child's school on her official Instagram account:

“Lunch room/school store monitor for day = spying on our kid/s (my kids' friends, by default, get spied on as well), hugs by some of my favorites & endless amounts of embarrassing moments to be had at our chosen ones expense! 🤣#retiredlife #blessed #parenting101 #embarassyourkids #keepsthemguessing #orsaying #reallyinfrontofmyfriendsmom.”

What are your thoughts on The Undertaker's retirement?

