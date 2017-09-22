FIFA aren't wasting time as far as awards ceremonies are concerned in 2017.

The second season of the calendar year is in its infancy, yet FIFA's 'The Best' awards are less than a month away from being handed out in London. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are the three nominees for the biggest prize of the night.

The accolade is a product of FIFA's breakaway from the Ballon d'Or and one thing football's governing body has taken with it is the Puskas Award. Named after the legendary Hungary and Real Madrid striker it decorates the striker of the greatest goal scored that year.

Ronaldo scooped the inaugural presentation of the award in 2009 for his long-range thunderbolt against Porto for Manchester United. Since then, the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and James Rodriguez have also taken home the trophy.

What makes the award so special, though, is the fact literally anybody can claim the victory if the goal is good enough. Mohd Faiz Sabri is the current holder for his physics-defying free-kick in the Malaysian Super League.

And naturally, this year's cohort of goal is suitably special. Take a look at the ten nominees and their incredible strikes:

1. Kevin-Prince Boateng - Las Palmas

This is the mother of all team goals and a worthy rival to Jack Wilshere's tiki-taka strike against Norwich in 2013. Boateng finishes off a free-flowing move with a scissor kick finish from a scorpion kick assist - you couldn't write it.

2. Alejandro Camargo - Universidad de Concepcion

Imagine Dejan Stankovic's goal versus Schalke from 2011 and times it by a thousand. After an AWOL clearance from the goalkeeper, Camargo finds the net with a first time volley from fully 70-yards, finding the net without a bounce.

3. Deyna Castellanos - Venezuela under 17s

One from women's football here and a truly unique goal. Venezuela had just conceded when Castellanos decided against an orthodox kick-off, opting to shoot before sensationally lobbing the 'keeper who was just three-yards off her line.

4. Moussa Dembele - Celtic

After sensational build-up play consisting of over 30 passes, Mikael Lustig found Callum McGregor with a rabona cross who proceeded to back heel the ball to Dembele. You know the rest.

5. Olivier Giroud - Arsenal

Unless you were living under a rock in January, you know this goal and it was nothing short of a robbery that Giroud didn't scoop the Premier League award. The Frenchman found the net with a sensation scorpion kick, virtue of the crossbar.

6. Aviles Hurtado - Xolos de Tijuana

Bicycle kicks just don't come much better than this with Hurtado meeting a corner first time, acrobatically finding the top corner. The ball rattles in off the post with the bicycle kick itself seemingly defying gravity.

7. Mario Mandzukic - Juventus

To do this on the biggest stage is deserving of merit in itself, even if but a mere consolation strike in a 4-1 thrashing to Real Madrid. However, Mandzukic dragged Juve back into the game with a moment of acrobatic magic to bamboozle Keylor Navas.

8. Oscine Masuluke - Baroka FC

Last minute equaliser. Goalkeeper. Bicycle kick. All that needs to be said, really.

9. Nemanja Matic - Chelsea

The Serbian was a rock in Chelsea's midfield last season as they secured the Premier League title but hadn't scored all season come April. He broke his duck in sensational style versus Tottenham, though, and this cannot be beaten for sheer power.

10. Jordi Mboula - Barcelona youth

Trust La Masia to produce a talent capable of an individual goal quite like this. Mboula, who has since been procured by AS Monaco, took on the entire Borussia Dortmund team with an assortment of skills before providing the finish.

Which goal will you vote for? Have your say in the comments section below.

