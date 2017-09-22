Charlotte Flair continues to call out Ronda Rousey.

It’s no secret by now that WWE has plans for the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion. It seems that Rousey is heading into the world of professional wrestling. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has not come out and confirmed that she is done with fighting. In fact, she hasn’t talked about MMA at all as of late.

If you recall, WWE did an angle where Shayna Baszler celebrated with Rousey and MMA teammates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir after her second-round win during the Mae Young Classic. This led to a heated exchange with WWE stars Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bailey, who were seated in the front row across the aisle for the match.

Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently that WWE is planning to have the Four Horsewomen of MMA face the Four Horsewomen of NXT at the upcoming Survivor Series PPV (pay-per-view) event in November in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center. Then, Rousey would then have a singles match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Mercedes-Benz Superdome next year with the likely opponent being either Stephanie McMahon or Flair.

Flair recently appeared on the Baby Huey & Jimbo radio show on 107.7 The Bone to promote her new book. During the interview, Flair talked about potentially facing Rousey in a WWE ring.

“Absolutely! For sure, and I think it’s great she was around the Mae Young Classic whether she’s interested in coming to WWE or not. It just creates buzz for the women’s division, and any time there’s more eyes outside of our regular audience that’s put on the women’s division is great. ”

Anything is possible in the land of the WWE. It’s obvious that the company would love to have Rousey appear at an event or even wrestle.

With the women’s revolution heating up over the last few years, there has been speculation about a possible women’s Royal Rumble match. When asked about it, Flair seems to be up for the idea.

“If we have enough women absolutely. I think that would be great. I think that would be exciting. It’s just a matter of having enough women.”

What are your thoughts on WWE booking Flair against Rousey?

