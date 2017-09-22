The Bella Twins are looking to return to WWE very soon.

The Bella Twins took part in an interview that was featured in the new issue of In Touch magazine, which is on newsstands now. During the interview, they revealed that they are looking to make a return to the ring sometime in 2018.

"We miss it terribly," Brie said. "I think about it every day. Once you have the passion for wrestling, you can't forget it," Nikki added. "I say we make our comeback in 2018, but as the Bella Twins, not individuals," Brie said, and Nikki agreed: "It's a deal!"

In regards to Nikki Bella, she alongside John Cena made big headlines earlier this year at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida following their mixed tag team match against Maryse and The Miz. The former WWE Champion got down on one knee and popped the big question to her. They had been dating for years, but it was believed that he would never marry again due to his previous marriage that ended badly.

That is the last time that the WWE Universe has seen her on WWE programming. She took time off to let her neck, which she had surgery on, heal up. Keep in mind that before WrestleMania 33, there were some rumors going around that she would be forced to retire after the event due to her neck issues. However, she intends on returning to the ring, even if it takes her another year to do so.

It’s well known by now that Brie Bella has been training to make her return to the ring for WWE. She decided to take time off from WWE to get pregnant with daughter Birdie Joe. Bella and Daniel Bryan are already planning on having a second child, according to Brie on Twitter.

The former WWE Divas Champion has not wrestled since April of 2016 when she teamed up with Alicia Fox, Natalya, Paige, and Eva Marie to take on Lana, Naomi, Tamina, Summer Rae and Emma in a 10-Superstar Tag Team Match on the WrestleMania 32 Kickoff show in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium. She gave birth to her first daughter in May.

What are your thoughts on The Bella Twins wanting to return next year? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

