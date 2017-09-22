In partnership with the NFL in the UK

  • NFL Game Pass

NFL

Pierre Garcon.

Pierre Garcon made two unbelievable catches during Rams vs 49ers

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Thursday Night Football in the past has been treated poorly in the past, with many slamming the occasion for its poor games and lack of excitement. This week's game between the San Franciso 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams was anything but, and a much-needed lifeline for the event.

Last night's game between the Rams and the 49ers was one of the most exciting Thursday night games in recent times, as it had end-to-end action right up until the final few snaps of the game. It had everything an NFL fan could want in a game.

To be precise, this game had its first play being an interception, 10 touchdowns, 80 points scored, a muffed punt, a fumbled kickoff, a missed two-point conversion, a successful onside kick, and a game-sealing sack. Rams vs 49ers truly had it all for fans to enjoy on Thursday night.

Article continues below

While Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, and Sammy Watkins will take the limelight thanks to their performances which helped Los Angeles pick up a 41-39 victory on the night, San Francisco's Pierre Garcon can be just as happy with his production notwithstanding the losing effort.

The wide receiver caught seven passes for 147 yards against the Rams but failed to reach the endzone once. Still, he pulled off some remarkable catches during the game which should give 49ers fans hope despite the 0-3 start to their first season under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

How John Cena vs Roman Reigns finish could have major impact on WWE's future booking [W.O.N]

How John Cena vs Roman Reigns finish could have major impact on WWE's future booking [W.O.N]

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

The first catch occurred in the third quarter of the game with the 49ers down by 14 with the score at 27-13, Garcon caught a Brian Hoyer pass near the sidelines, kept his toes in bounds somehow when it looked impossible to do so, as well as control of the ball to make sure it was a completed catch.

That wasn't the only remarkable grab he would make on the night, as during the fourth quarter with the scores at 41-26, the wide receiver would shine once more with an amazing catch to complete a 59-yard deep play to set up a touchdown on the drive.

0-3 might not be the start to the new season which 49ers fans would have wanted, but the way which Garcon is playing so far this season shows their first win of the season isn't too far away.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Colin Kaepernick
San Francisco 49ers

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Ryan Giggs' brilliant reaction to Gareth Barry breaking his PL appearance record

Ryan Giggs' brilliant reaction to Gareth Barry breaking his PL appearance record

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again