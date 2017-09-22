Jurgen Klopp has been at Liverpool less than two years and there are some football fans that believe he should be under pressure at Anfield.

Despite the German leading the Reds to two cup finals - losing on both occasions - during his first campaign before guiding them to a top-four finish in his first full season in charge, many believe Klopp should have won some silverware by now.

Liverpool’s recent run of results certainly isn’t helping matters.

After thrashing Arsenal 4-0 at the end of August, they have lost 5-0 to Manchester City, drawn to Sevilla in the Champions League, drawn to Burnley in the Premier League and been knocked out of the League Cup against Leicester.

A defeat against the Foxes in Saturday evening’s Premier League clash and there will be some questions being asked about the future of Klopp.

But Liverpool fans still love him - the vast majority of them anyway.

There certainly isn’t any ‘Klopp Out’ banners being paraded at Anfield and we probably won’t see any for a very long time.

While Klopp may not have got the results he wanted during his spell in charge, he’s an extremely likeable character and is full of passion.

There is certainly no doubting that he’s doing everything he can to succeed on Merseyside - apart from sign a central defender, of course.

And Klopp’s first act as boss of the Reds back in October 2015 goes some way to explain why the supporters love him so much.

In an article by ESPN’s Gabriele Marcotti, it was revealed what the former Borussia Dortmund boss did after he accepted the job offer.

"When he decided to accept the club's offer, the first thing he did was watch the Hillsborough documentary,” Marcotti wrote.

“He says he knew about it, but felt he needed to do more. Then he grew more engaged, meeting the families and understanding more not just about the tragedy, but of the 27 year fight for justice that followed.”

And Klopp himself explained just how amazed he is by the people of Liverpool and how they have fought for justice.

"I love this city for what they did in the 27 years after Hillsborough," he said. "The nonstop fight for justice, the way they all stuck together. At the memorial, I heard Evertonians talking about it and how they were affected and the respect that exists.

"You know, it's easy to say it's only football, but here there is so much more behind it.

"In such an awful tragedy, we saw so much unity in a city like Liverpool. I don't think that's something to take for granted. There are many other places where it would not happen. That's one of the things that makes this city special."

