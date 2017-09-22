Official online NBA destination in the UK

The Bulls will agree to Dwyane Wade buyout if it's "advantageous" for the team

Dwyane Wade's days with the Chicago Bulls appear to be numbered as both parties continue to work on a buyout agreement.

With the Bulls looking to rebuild with a young roster and Wade seeking to compete for a championship, there's mutual interest in getting the deal done.

But Wade still remains a part of the franchise and is due to report to training camp soon and face the press on media day.

Up until this point, the team's front office hasn't addressed the issue much publicly but vice president of basketball operations John Paxson finally shed some light on the situation in a recent interview.

Speaking on “The Mully and Hanley” show on WSCR-670 AM, Paxson revealed that there have been talks between themselves and Wade's representatives but made it clear that the buyout would have to be "advantageous" for the franchise.

“Some dialogue is going on,” Paxson said on The Score. “We understand where (Wade) is at this time of his career. We’re more than willing to work with him. But as I said when we had the press conference to introduce the new players after the draft, we have to always do what’s in our best interest.

"So there has to be something that is mutually agreed upon. It can’t be something the player wins because that’s what he wants.

“We want to work with Dwyane because we respect him very much. If he doesn’t want to be here, then we want to do (the buyout). But again, the bottom line is always — and it has to be — that we have to do what’s in our best interest.”

Wade opted into his $24 million contract this summer but it's clear that the Bulls are not willing to pay him the full amount in a buyout.

In a recent interview with veteran NBA reporter David Aldridge, the 35-year-old admitted that he was seeking to compete for another title.

The divorce seems inevitable but it's just a matter of agreeing on a number at this stage, though it's unclear when that will take place.

The 12-time All-Star's appearance at training camp will no doubt see him be the main talking point for the assembled media in what will be an awkward setting for him.

When he does eventually get bought out, the three-time champion will have several suitors including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

D.Wade is likely to have to accept a minimum contract with those teams so it'll be interesting to see how much money he's willing to leave on the table in Chicago as it'll be his last big payday in the league.

