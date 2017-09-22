The Boston Celtics have become synonymous with having 'big threes' on their team over their history.

They were treated to the legendary Hall of Fame trio of Kevin McHale, Larry Bird and Robert Parish and then Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett who won a title in their first season.

Now, it's up to Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Al Horford to create another successful triumvirate in Boston.

The All-Star threesome will have big expectations on them going into the new season as they attempt to dethrone the Cleveland Cavaliers as the kings of the Eastern Conference.

Despite Pierce, Allen and KG delivering a championship in their first campaign together, Irving is looking to downplay expectations and stresses that it will take time for them to get acquainted with one another on the court.

"We’re very big fans of each other’s games, but in terms of how we’ll collectively mesh as a group, that’s a ways away," he said.

The superstar point guard went on to say that the new 'big three' are "practically strangers" and wants fans to be patient as they learn to play with each other.

'Uncle Drew' has firsthand experience of how being on the same team as two other stars doesn't guarantee immediate success and is a process.

When Kevin Love and LeBron James joined him in Cleveland, they endured many teething problems for much of the regular season and it wasn't until the final stretch of the campaign and the playoffs that they finally clicked into gear.

The C's will ultimately be judged in the postseason so it shouldn't be too much of a worry if they struggle during the year.

But even though the 25-year-old wanted to dampen initial hopes, he understands that there's a winning culture within the Celtics franchise and is happy to embrace that.

"We already have an existing culture here with the Boston Celtics that I’m glad to be a part of," he said.

Ultimately, it'll be the job of head coach Brad Stevens to make it all work and put the right system and schemes in place for the team to be successful.

Stevens is one of the brightest coaches in the league and is more than capable of putting them in a position to be successful with his style of basketball.

It'll probably too much to expect the Celtics to be firing on all cylinders in their opening night encounter with the Cavs, but it'll still be an unmissable showdown.