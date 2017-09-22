Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Bolt.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 speed test shows how fast Usain Bolt is in the game

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Konami and Pro Evolution Soccer have had to play second fiddle to EA Sports and FIFA in recent years but it’s trying its hardest to make a comeback.

While PES 2018 still won’t be as popular as FIFA 18, the game has certainly closed the gap.

In the build-up to the release of the two games, EA Sports have done their best at whetting the appetite of gamers by slowly releasing player ratings and some new features.

Article continues below

While Konami have done their best to do something similar, it just hasn’t generated anywhere near the same interest.

But one aspect of the game that may generate interest - good or bad - is the inclusion of Usain Bolt in the new game.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

How John Cena vs Roman Reigns finish could have major impact on WWE's future booking [W.O.N]

How John Cena vs Roman Reigns finish could have major impact on WWE's future booking [W.O.N]

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

The retired sprinter has been included on PES 2018 and has been rated a rather impressive 75.

p1bql6ied115buati1hrp15p91us2d.jpg

What’s more, his pace is, unsurprisingly rated a maximum 99.

He’s going to be unstoppable.

And ahead of the release, one YouTuber has tried to find out just how quick he really is.

awesomePCgames has performed a speed test involving the 16 fastest players in the game - including Bolt.

ATHLETICS-WORLD-2017

They are:

- Jordi Alba
- Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang
- Gareth Bale
- Hector Bellerin
- Usain Bolt
- Sadio Mane
- Lionel Messi
- Ahmed Musa
- Neymar
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Mohamed Salah
- Leroy Sane
- Raheem Sterling
- Jamie Vardy
- Theo Walcott
- Kyle Walker

p1bql6obidek3186c1ict5ee1a4tf.jpg

The gamer then does a little tournament with four players racing against each other and the fastest in each round going into the final.

The four winners were Bolt, Aubameyang, Sane and Walker.

And the winner of the final?

Watch: PES 2018 speed test

Take a look:

Of course, Bolt is the fastest and just pips Aubameyang to the title.

While Bolt has the pace to trouble any defence in world football, the 31-year-old also thinks he has the ability to make it in the professional game.

“I’ve always said that I wanted to play football because it’s something I think I’ll be good at,” he said after retiring.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
EA SPORTS FIFA
Football
Premier League
Olympics

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Ryan Giggs' brilliant reaction to Gareth Barry breaking his PL appearance record

Ryan Giggs' brilliant reaction to Gareth Barry breaking his PL appearance record

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again