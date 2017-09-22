Konami and Pro Evolution Soccer have had to play second fiddle to EA Sports and FIFA in recent years but it’s trying its hardest to make a comeback.

While PES 2018 still won’t be as popular as FIFA 18, the game has certainly closed the gap.

In the build-up to the release of the two games, EA Sports have done their best at whetting the appetite of gamers by slowly releasing player ratings and some new features.

Article continues below

While Konami have done their best to do something similar, it just hasn’t generated anywhere near the same interest.

But one aspect of the game that may generate interest - good or bad - is the inclusion of Usain Bolt in the new game.

Article continues below

The retired sprinter has been included on PES 2018 and has been rated a rather impressive 75.

What’s more, his pace is, unsurprisingly rated a maximum 99.

He’s going to be unstoppable.

And ahead of the release, one YouTuber has tried to find out just how quick he really is.

awesomePCgames has performed a speed test involving the 16 fastest players in the game - including Bolt.

They are:

- Jordi Alba

- Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

- Gareth Bale

- Hector Bellerin

- Usain Bolt

- Sadio Mane

- Lionel Messi

- Ahmed Musa

- Neymar

- Cristiano Ronaldo

- Mohamed Salah

- Leroy Sane

- Raheem Sterling

- Jamie Vardy

- Theo Walcott

- Kyle Walker

The gamer then does a little tournament with four players racing against each other and the fastest in each round going into the final.

The four winners were Bolt, Aubameyang, Sane and Walker.

And the winner of the final?

Watch: PES 2018 speed test

Take a look:

Of course, Bolt is the fastest and just pips Aubameyang to the title.

While Bolt has the pace to trouble any defence in world football, the 31-year-old also thinks he has the ability to make it in the professional game.

“I’ve always said that I wanted to play football because it’s something I think I’ll be good at,” he said after retiring.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms