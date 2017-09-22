WWE's No Mercy takes place this Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California with some big matches on the card. It could end up being one of the more exciting B shows of the year.

Two of the biggest matches on the card this weekend are the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, as well as John Cena vs Roman Reigns.

The outcome of both of these matches could shape how Monday Night RAW's main event is presented for the rest of 2017 and beyond, especially in the case of the feud between The Big Dog and The Leader of the Cenation.

It has been reported that Cena is feuding with Reigns now in order to endorse him to be the face of the WWE that fans should accept. At some point or another, whether it is at No Mercy this weekend or not, Reigns will come out on top in this feud.

In the build-up to their match, Reigns and Cena have been doing verbal exchanges with one another on RAW in order to get fans excited for their match. While many believe Cena won this part of their feud, Reigns has certainly improved on the mic because of working with Cena.

The Big Dog reflected on this during a recent interview with CBS Sports, saying: “It was nice to be able to change gears and get better at something. I think I’ve definitely gotten better on the stick working with John. I have to give him credit for that. Like he said in one of his opening promos, you either step up or you step aside.”

Reigns' mic work has improved since he started working with Cena, but he still has a long way to go, as evident by his mishap when cutting a promo in the ring with Cena when he forgot his lines, which The Leader of the Cenation called him out on.

The Big Dog could certainly benefit from spending more time in the ring with Cena, but whether or not that happens depends on how their match at No Mercy this weekend finishes. If Cena wins, then it should be accepted that this feud will be a multi-match program, and the two will face each other once more at some point down the road, with Reigns eventually coming out on top.

However, if The Big Dog wins on Sunday, the feud should be considered a one-and-done rivalry, and Reigns will go on to feud someone else, truly putting his mic skills to the test to see if he has learned anything from feuding with one of the best superstars the WWE has ever produced.

