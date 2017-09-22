Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Fury and Parker meet at Manchester Arena on September 23rd..

What happened during the weigh-in ahead of the Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The weigh-in for the Joseph Parker vs Hughie Fury heavyweight title fight resulted in the two teams being pulled apart by security.

Tensions are incredibly high for the two fighters ahead of Saturday's clash, with both men knowing that victory will make a career, while defeat ends all hope of big box office fights.

As the two faced up to one another for the final time ahead of the fight, Fury found himself worked up enough to push Parker, sparking a lot of grabbing and pushing by the two teams. While it was all very "handbags at dawn", it did go some way to summing up the pressure the two fighters are under.

Article continues below

Only 8,000 tickets have been sold for the 21,000-capacity arena - this is a fight that both men are hoping to propel them to stardom, particularly a potential fight with heavyweight king Anthony Joshua.

Parker, the reigning WBO World Heavyweight Champion, wants that unification fight with Joshua but finds himself down the pecking order as a future opponent. The 8,000 tickets sold show that he hasn't quite got the reputation to be at the front of the line, and is hoping that a UK fight will change that.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

How John Cena vs Roman Reigns finish could have major impact on WWE's future booking [W.O.N]

How John Cena vs Roman Reigns finish could have major impact on WWE's future booking [W.O.N]

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

"Hopefully I win in incredible fashion on Saturday, maybe a knockout and then make some big fights with other big heavyweights here in the UK," said Parker.

Fury, cousin of former champion Tyson Fury, knows that a world heavyweight title would put him in the mix instead.

"I've not had the easiest road, especially with my illnesses and stuff like that," he told BBC Sport.

"My battles have been outside the ring. I believe this is my destiny.

"No one will have seen what will hit Joseph Parker. This is a different Hughie Fury. I'm so hungry. When I say I am going to knock him out, I will knock him out."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Wladamir Klitschko
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Ryan Giggs' brilliant reaction to Gareth Barry breaking his PL appearance record

Ryan Giggs' brilliant reaction to Gareth Barry breaking his PL appearance record

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again