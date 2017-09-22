The weigh-in for the Joseph Parker vs Hughie Fury heavyweight title fight resulted in the two teams being pulled apart by security.

Tensions are incredibly high for the two fighters ahead of Saturday's clash, with both men knowing that victory will make a career, while defeat ends all hope of big box office fights.

As the two faced up to one another for the final time ahead of the fight, Fury found himself worked up enough to push Parker, sparking a lot of grabbing and pushing by the two teams. While it was all very "handbags at dawn", it did go some way to summing up the pressure the two fighters are under.

Only 8,000 tickets have been sold for the 21,000-capacity arena - this is a fight that both men are hoping to propel them to stardom, particularly a potential fight with heavyweight king Anthony Joshua.

Parker, the reigning WBO World Heavyweight Champion, wants that unification fight with Joshua but finds himself down the pecking order as a future opponent. The 8,000 tickets sold show that he hasn't quite got the reputation to be at the front of the line, and is hoping that a UK fight will change that.

"Hopefully I win in incredible fashion on Saturday, maybe a knockout and then make some big fights with other big heavyweights here in the UK," said Parker.

Fury, cousin of former champion Tyson Fury, knows that a world heavyweight title would put him in the mix instead.

"I've not had the easiest road, especially with my illnesses and stuff like that," he told BBC Sport.

"My battles have been outside the ring. I believe this is my destiny.

"No one will have seen what will hit Joseph Parker. This is a different Hughie Fury. I'm so hungry. When I say I am going to knock him out, I will knock him out."

