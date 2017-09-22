Manchester City just can't stop scoring at the moment.

Their 5-0 thrashing of Liverpool has sent them on something of a scoring spree with 17 goals in just four games. The Citizens secured a comprehensive 4-0 win away to Feyenoord in the Champions League before traversing the challenge of West Brom in the Carabao Cup.

Factoring in Sadio Mane's red card in City's purple patch, the victory at Vicarage Road can actually be considered the most impressive result of the bunch. Watford sat in the top four with an unbeaten record before Pep Guardiola's men dished out a 6-0 drubbing.

Article continues below

Sergio Aguero was in typically rampant form, bagging a hat-trick and scoring one of his finest individual goals as part of the treble.

Going into stoppage time, Gabriel Jesus and Nicolas Otamendi had also secured their place on the scoresheet. However, there was a chance for a sixth goal for City when Christian Kabasele conceded a penalty by felling Raheem Sterling.

Article continues below

Perhaps surprisingly, considering the scoreline, a heated debate proceeded to take place between Sterling and Aguero as to who would take the spot kick.

Aguero is the designated taker for City and would almost certainly have taken the ball had his hat-trick depended on it. Nevertheless, with the match ball already his, the Argentine eventually relented and handed responsibility to Sterling.

Thankfully, for the sake of avoiding sheer awkwardness, Sterling thrashed the ball into the roof of the net and wrapped up the victory.

Benjamin Mendy has revealed that the City players were actually rather surprised that Aguero, in the end, gave up his duty. The Guardiola regime certainly seems stringent in terms of tactics so it seemed bizarre for orders to be so relaxed.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the animated Frenchman explained: "Kun Aguero, he is a hero within the team, there’s respect for everyone, but he’s truly respected by all the players, irrespective of age.

"Look at the 6-0 win against Watford - we won a penalty and everyone knows Sergio takes our penalties.

"But he said, ‘No, let Raheem take it’. Kun doesn’t just want to be the star himself. He wants all the players to shine, everyone to be brilliant.”

Such is the selflessness of Aguero that the forward actually wanted to take the penalty less than his teammates wanted him too, simply because Sterling had shown willing.

It is worth saying that Mendy's version of events seem somewhat romanticised given the initial squabble but Aguero's simple conclusion is incredibly generous.

In a week that has seen Neymar and Edison Cavani's penalty bickering explode into an entire saga of its own, the Manchester City forwards have put Paris Saint-Germain to shame.

Do you think Manchester City will win the Premier League this season? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms