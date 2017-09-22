Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero..

Sergio Aguero said something brilliant to Raheem Sterling during penalty dispute

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester City just can't stop scoring at the moment.

Their 5-0 thrashing of Liverpool has sent them on something of a scoring spree with 17 goals in just four games. The Citizens secured a comprehensive 4-0 win away to Feyenoord in the Champions League before traversing the challenge of West Brom in the Carabao Cup. 

Factoring in Sadio Mane's red card in City's purple patch, the victory at Vicarage Road can actually be considered the most impressive result of the bunch. Watford sat in the top four with an unbeaten record before Pep Guardiola's men dished out a 6-0 drubbing.

Article continues below

Sergio Aguero was in typically rampant form, bagging a hat-trick and scoring one of his finest individual goals as part of the treble. 

Going into stoppage time, Gabriel Jesus and Nicolas Otamendi had also secured their place on the scoresheet. However, there was a chance for a sixth goal for City when Christian Kabasele conceded a penalty by felling Raheem Sterling.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

How John Cena vs Roman Reigns finish could have major impact on WWE's future booking [W.O.N]

How John Cena vs Roman Reigns finish could have major impact on WWE's future booking [W.O.N]

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Perhaps surprisingly, considering the scoreline, a heated debate proceeded to take place between Sterling and Aguero as to who would take the spot kick.

Aguero is the designated taker for City and would almost certainly have taken the ball had his hat-trick depended on it. Nevertheless, with the match ball already his, the Argentine eventually relented and handed responsibility to Sterling.

Thankfully, for the sake of avoiding sheer awkwardness, Sterling thrashed the ball into the roof of the net and wrapped up the victory. 

Watford v Manchester City - Premier League

Benjamin Mendy has revealed that the City players were actually rather surprised that Aguero, in the end, gave up his duty. The Guardiola regime certainly seems stringent in terms of tactics so it seemed bizarre for orders to be so relaxed.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the animated Frenchman explained: "Kun Aguero, he is a hero within the team, there’s respect for everyone, but he’s truly respected by all the players, irrespective of age.

"Look at the 6-0 win against Watford - we won a penalty and everyone knows Sergio takes our penalties.

"But he said, ‘No, let Raheem take it’. Kun doesn’t just want to be the star himself. He wants all the players to shine, everyone to be brilliant.”

Such is the selflessness of Aguero that the forward actually wanted to take the penalty less than his teammates wanted him too, simply because Sterling had shown willing.

It is worth saying that Mendy's version of events seem somewhat romanticised given the initial squabble but Aguero's simple conclusion is incredibly generous.

FBL-ENG-PR-WATFORD-MANCHESTER CITY

In a week that has seen Neymar and Edison Cavani's penalty bickering explode into an entire saga of its own, the Manchester City forwards have put Paris Saint-Germain to shame. 

Do you think Manchester City will win the Premier League this season? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Football

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Ryan Giggs' brilliant reaction to Gareth Barry breaking his PL appearance record

Ryan Giggs' brilliant reaction to Gareth Barry breaking his PL appearance record

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again