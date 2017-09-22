Rafael Nadal has stated that Team Europe are targeting a win at the Laver Cup and insists that the competition is not simply an exhibition.

The first edition of the cup began on Friday 22 September at the 02 Arena in Prague and will continue until Sunday 24 September.

Nadal, who has been teamed with the likes of Roger Federer, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Tomas Berdych, insists that he is gunning for victory in the Czech Republic.

Talking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the tournament, Nadal said: ‘We are here to try our best, I wake up today at 6am in the morning to practice.

"I don’t practice for an exhibition match. We are here to try our best and try to win."

"We want to play with passion and to play for our continent, we have a great team behind us and want to do it well, let’s see if we are able to do it."

The tournament itself has so far been criticised for being too much like an exhibition, especially with two ATP events being played simultaneously. Nadal, though, has refuted those claims and has said that he is taking the Laver Cup as seriously as any other competition.

The Spaniard has also praised Team Europe for their professionalism so far.

Nadal said: "It’s not an exhibition at all.

"The guys all arrived a day early, they were supposed to arrive on Wednesday, but they all came in on Tuesday,"

"We have been strategizing, so from our side, I think we will be ready and we are giving everything we have.

"Without that, the fans are just going to sit there and maybe enjoy some tennis but they’re not going to get into it."

He and Team Europe won the first match-up of the tournament as Marin Cilic overcame Francis Tiafoe by two sets to nil.

