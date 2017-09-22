Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Tennis

Rafael Nadal is targeting victory at the Laver Cup with Team Europe..

Rafael Nadal reveals his views on the Laver Cup

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Rafael Nadal has stated that Team Europe are targeting a win at the Laver Cup and insists that the competition is not simply an exhibition.

The first edition of the cup began on Friday 22 September at the 02 Arena in Prague and will continue until Sunday 24 September.

Nadal, who has been teamed with the likes of Roger Federer, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Tomas Berdych, insists that he is gunning for victory in the Czech Republic.

Article continues below

Talking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the tournament, Nadal said: ‘We are here to try our best, I wake up today at 6am in the morning to practice.

"I don’t practice for an exhibition match. We are here to try our best and try to win."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

How John Cena vs Roman Reigns finish could have major impact on WWE's future booking [W.O.N]

How John Cena vs Roman Reigns finish could have major impact on WWE's future booking [W.O.N]

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

"We want to play with passion and to play for our continent, we have a great team behind us and want to do it well, let’s see if we are able to do it."

Laver Cup - Day One

The tournament itself has so far been criticised for being too much like an exhibition, especially with two ATP events being played simultaneously. Nadal, though, has refuted those claims and has said that he is taking the Laver Cup as seriously as any other competition.

The Spaniard has also praised Team Europe for their professionalism so far. 

Nadal said: "It’s not an exhibition at all.

"The guys all arrived a day early, they were supposed to arrive on Wednesday, but they all came in on Tuesday,"

Laver Cup - Day One

"We have been strategizing, so from our side, I think we will be ready and we are giving everything we have.

"Without that, the fans are just going to sit there and maybe enjoy some tennis but they’re not going to get into it."

He and Team Europe won the first match-up of the tournament as Marin Cilic overcame Francis Tiafoe by two sets to nil.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Diego Costa's parting message to Antonio Conte & the Chelsea fans

Ryan Giggs' brilliant reaction to Gareth Barry breaking his PL appearance record

Ryan Giggs' brilliant reaction to Gareth Barry breaking his PL appearance record

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again