Cricket

Former Australian bowler Jason GIllespie is 'excited' for the upcoming Ashes series..

Jason Gillespie anticipating 'wonderful' Ashes series in Australia

Former Australian bower Jason Gillespie says he is looking forward to a 'wonderful' upcoming Ashes series in his native country this year.

The tournament will begin again on the 23rd of November and will run all the way up until January 8, 2018, as England travel down under in an effort to retain the title they won in 2015.

And Gillespie suggests that the series is one for supporters to get excited about.

Talking to BBC, he said: "I’m quite excited, I think it will be a wonderful Ashes series to be honest."

"I think both teams are quite evenly matched – England still have a couple of question marks over the make-up of their best XI."

England have recently struggled when travelling to Australia despite the fact that they have lifted four of the last five titles. The team have only managed one win in their last seven series on their travels.

Despite this, Trevor Bayliss' men have earned series victories over the likes of South Africa and the West Indies.

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIS

There are however questions over a number of positions in the England line-up with the top order especially being criticized.

Gillespie backs Stoneman to shine

Alastair Cook has continued to impress but it is England's struggles to find an opening partner for the former captain that has taken a considerable amount of time. Gillespie says that Mark Stoneman could be the answer to the Lions' problems.

He said: "Stoneman has gone a long way to answering those questions at the top of the order.

Surrey v Yorkshire - Specsavers County Championship: Division One

"He looks like a player of real promise, I expect him to tour. But I still think the number three position for England is a question mark – do they go Joe Root or back someone else?"

England first take on Australia on the 23rd of November as they travel to The Gabba in Brisbane.

