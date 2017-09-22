AJ Styles has given “The Big Dog” some high praise.

The former WWE Champion was recently a guest on the “In This Corner” podcast hosted by CBS Sports to talk about various topics including his WWE career so far and feuds that he has had since joining the company. During the interview, Styles talked about Roman Reigns, who has wrestled Styles a few times while in WWE. He had some big praise for Reigns. Here is what he said (transcript courtesy of IwNerd.com:

“I look back at stepping-stones, and that was one of them wrestling Roman because he was definitely a big name here at WWE and still is. I wanted to show that we could have a great match but little did I know how great Roman was — a lot better than most people think. He was outstanding.”

“He’s a lot more athletic than people ever knew. He’s on another level, and I was glad to be in the ring with him to show everybody that he is and that this guy can hang with AJ Styles. To me, it was a great feud.”

The former WWE Champion’s ascendancy as a world title-chasing/holding heroic underdog has been marked by critics' disapproval and overwhelmingly negative crowd reactions. Reigns was signed by WWE in 2010 and reported to their developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). He made his main roster debut in November 2012 alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as part of The Shield. The group teamed together until June 2014, after which Reigns entered.

The group teamed together until June 2014, after which Reigns entered singles competition. Ever since the group split up, fans have turned on Reigns despite him being portrayed as a babyface. He has had many accolades during his short time with the sports entertainment company. Reigns is a three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time United States Champion, a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion (with Rollins), the 2015 Royal Rumble winner and the 2014 Superstar of the Year.

Make no mistake about, Reigns is the guy in WWE. Since 2014, WWE has attempted to establish Reigns as their next "face of the company.” Reigns has headlined multiple major WWE pay-per-view events, including the last three WrestleManias (31 lost to Seth Rollins, 32 beat Triple H and 33 when he defeated The Undertaker).

