John Cena has opened up about the way WWE has booked AJ Styles,

Styles made his name known while in TNA Wrestling, now known as Impact Wrestling, from 2002–2013. During his time with TNA, he was dubbed "Mr. TNA".While in TNA, Styles held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship three times and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship twice. Also, he was the first holder of the X Division Championship, a title he held six times.

Styles was the first professional wrestler ever to complete the TNA Triple Crown (five times) and the TNA Grand Slam (two times). Styles accomplishments continued from there. He appeared in Ring of Honor (ROH) from 2002–2006 where he became the first ROH Pure Champion. In 2014, Styles signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and won his first of two IWGP Heavyweight Championships in his debut match with the company.

Ever since former WWE Champion AJ Styles made his WWE debut back at the 2016 Royal Rumble PPV (pay-per-view) event, fans have been dreaming about possible opponents for him. Styles has wrestled some top names while under the WWE banner such as Kevin Owens, Cena, Chris Jericho and Dean Ambrose.

Cena recently appeared on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness to talk with WWE Hall of Famer Edge and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian. During the interview, he explained how a match against a guy like Lesnar or Braun Strowman would be a different match compared to the one it would be against Styles.

"You know I'm at a point where I do need to showcase my abilities. But essentially the goal is for a guy like AJ [Styles] to show he can hang with John Cena and to do that he really has to show what he's made of."

"You know I really love the chance to be able to showcase guys for essentially the first time. Like I know that Chris [Jericho] worked with AJ before, but I don't think he really got a proper chance. He debuted in the wrong role, he really didn't do much. And that's kinda what I based my argument on when we kinda butted heads a little bit."

What are your thoughts on how WWE booked Styles in his debut?

