Miesha Tate is glad that Cyborg has no interest in fight Ronda Rousey.

By looking back on history, Cyborg has campaigned for years for a fight with Rousey, which no doubt be a dream fight. However, that was when Rousey was at the top of the world as UFC bantamweight queen.

It’s believed that Rousey’s MMA career is over following her devastating loss to current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes at the UFC 207 pay-per-view event that took place last December.

Article continues below

Rousey is currently on a two-fight losing streak. She was knocked out by Holly Holm to lose the title back at UFC 196 and then to Nunes. It’s highly unlikely that Rousey will ever return to the world-famous Octagon.

Earlier this week, Rousey’s longtime coach Edmond Tarverdyan broke his silence in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of the MMA Hour. During the interview, he noted that Rousey hasn’t talked about a potential return or retirement from the sport yet, but he sees Cyborg as the perfect match-up for his pupil.

Article continues below

Tate, who is a former rival and foe of Rousey recently labeled the idea as ‘nonsense’. She recently appeared on MMA Tonight and explained why the fight is not a good idea. Here is what she had to say (transcript courtesy of Low Kick MMA):

“I’m gonna give Cyborg a round of applause, because she wouldn’t look more like a bully than if she took that fight with Ronda,” Tate said Wednesday on her SiriusXM radio show MMA Tonight. “That would be ridiculous. It’s just nonsense to even think about that. I cannot believe that Edmond would suggest something so asinine.”

“It’s just kind of silly,” Tate said. “I think Edmond just wants another payday so he can try to pay off his bankruptcy issues, because Jiminy Christmas. Poor Ronda. I’m not her biggest fan, but I wouldn’t even want to see that fight. I’m not her biggest fan, but I wouldn’t want to see her get slaughtered by Cyborg at this point in her career, either. It’s not appealing. That’s not what this sport is about. It’s about great competitive matchups and I just don’t feel like it’s even fair to ask for something like that. If you were looking out for your athlete, why would you do that?”

What are your thoughts on this potential matchup? Is this a fight that needs to be made or not? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms