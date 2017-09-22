Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Anthony Martial was brilliant against Burton .

Jose Mourinho reveals what Anthony Martial has done to impress him

Anthony Martial has given Jose Mourinho a very welcome selection headache with his impressive form this season.

There was a time when it looked as if the Special One was ready to cast aside the French international.

Even this term, he's opted to rotate him with Marcus Rashford, which is a problem most managers can only dream of.

The 21-year-old has only started once in the Premier League, yet he's still contributed three goals and one assist.

However, it's his performance in the Carabao Cup that has got Manchester United fans particularly excited.

Admittedly, they were playing against Championship Burton, but you can only beat what's in front of you.

Martial was instrumental in that 4-1 victory as the Red Devils cruised into the fourth round.

Yes, he's had his problems on and off the pitch, but surely Mourinho is going to have to seriously consider starting him this weekend against Southampton.

The United boss has something of a reputation for making his mind up about players and then refusing to be swayed. Just look at some of the players he's written off over the years - Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea, as just one example.

Martial has been impressive 

In this case, it looks as if he's going to make an exception. Last year, when he was making a habit of calling his own players out, he challenged Martial do to more to impress him, just like fellow youngster Rashford.

It seems he has finally responded, with Mourinho telling a press conference, quoted via the club's website:

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN UTD-BURTON

"I see a great improvement in the person. In his mood, in his face, in his body language. If you want one word: happiness. I am very pleased with his attitude overall, which means it’s easier [for him] to play well.

"He's a happy guy, he's working extremely well. If he starts matches, he tries to do well and if he goes on from the bench, even if it is for just 10 minutes, he tries to enjoy it and to give something extra in his time on the pitch."

You have to hand it to Martial; a lot of players would have pushed for a move in the summer following last season's stop-start campaign, but thanks to his perseverance, he's finally starting to win his manager round.

Should Mourinho be starting Martial? Have your say in the comments. 

