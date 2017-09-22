In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Marshawn Lynch.

Crazy Marshawn Lynch stat shows just how elusive Oakland Raiders star still is

When Marshawn Lynch decided to get up off his couch and play football again in the NFL, many doubted he would still be able to play at the top level. Since his return, he's proved all the doubters wrong.

Beast Mode is officially back in the NFL, this time in an Oakland Raiders uniform after he was traded there from the Seattle Seahawks by his own request. He hasn't looked back since he made his comeback into the league two weeks ago.

So far this season in the black and silver of the Raiders, Lynch has carried the ball 30 times for 121 yards and a single touchdown, averaging four yards per carry after two games played. He has also caught the ball twice for 20 yards.

His performances have helped Oakland start the new season with a 2-0 record after convincing wins against the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets. Sure, they're not the most difficult teams to beat, but remember, this guy spent last season sitting at home, not playing.

Over those two games, Lynch has managed to achieve a stat-line which shows he hasn't lost a step at the running back position despite the fact he didn't play a single snap in the 2016 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Marshawn Lynch has only been tackled on the first contact on half of his carries, which ties him for best rate after two weeks in past five seasons. So for 15 of his carries this season, he has been elusive enough to not go down on the first contact. That's crazy.

This amazing stat goes to show that Lynch hasn't lost a step and Beast Mode can keep rolling on just like it did when he played against the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 playoffs all those years ago. All despite being 31-years-old.

Lynch still has to play against some tough defenses this season including the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos, but if the first two weeks of the season are anything to go by, he's going to put up a tough fight each time he carries the ball.

NFL
Oakland Raiders
Seattle Seahawks

