Pro gamer reveals the new way to perform simple speed boost on FIFA 18

With the FIFA 18 demo now available for download, fans will finally get a chance to experience some of the changes EA Sports have made to this year's addition.

Gameplay is reportedly slower in comparison to FIFA 17, while the stadiums and fans are more lifelike than ever before.

Indeed, when you score a goal, you can now celebrate and interact with the supporters as they come running down the stairs.

Another alteration that fans will welcome is penalties becoming a bit easier after EA made them far too complex on FIFA 17.

Further changes can be expected between now and FIFA 18's release date on September 29, yet some pro gamers out there are already starting to uncover some of the game's glitches.

Last year, we brought to you a video that explained how to deploy a simple speed boost that allowed you to burst away from opposition players.

Here were the instructions:

  • First, roll the ball left or right
  • Press L1/LB
  • Then, press and hold the sprint button and push the left analogue stick in the opposite direction
  • Your player will burst off the mark

BorasLegend's speed trick spread like wildfire on the internet, but according to YouTuber Krasi, it no longer works on FIFA 18.

EA have made some alterations to the controls this year that mean the old speed boost is outdated and can't be used anymore.

But Krasi has found a new way, as you can see in the video below.

It turns out that two minor changes must be made in order to perform the speed boost on FIFA 18: press R1/RB instead of L1/LB and then push the left analogue stick in the direction you're running.

FIFA 18 SPEED BOOST

Here are the instructions anyway:

  • First, roll the ball left or right
  • Press R1/RB
  • Then, press and hold the sprint button and push the left analogue stick in the direction you're running
  • Your player will burst off the mark

It's as simple as that. You can thank me - and Krasi - later.

