Ibrahimovic and Mings were both given retrospective bans .

Jose Mourinho's words to Tyrone Mings after Zlatan stamp were absolutely brutal

If there's one person who won't be excited about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's impending return to the Premier League, it's Tyrone Mings.

Manchester United announced last month that the Swedish striker had signed a new deal despite the fact he's still recovering from a double knee ligament tear sustained in the Europa League.

There aren't many 35-year-olds who would be rewarded with a new contract after suffering such a serious injury.

This is Zlatan, however, and his 28 goals in all competitions last season have understandably convinced the Red Devils he'll still be an asset once he's match fit again.

It's easy to think his first season in English football was plain sailing, though as Mings will remember, there was one moment when he showed a more controversial side.

Following United's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford, the former PSG and Barcelona star was handed a three-match ban for elbowing the Cherries defender.

It's fair to say he wasn't unprovoked, as Mings had appeared to stamp on his head moments earlier.

Mings has been reminiscing about the incident in an interview with the Guardian. Surprisingly, he has suggested he didn't think he'd done anything wrong at the time - until he spoke to Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho had some brutal words for Mings

“I didn’t recognise up until half-time that it was even a big deal,” he said.

“Because I hadn’t meant to do it, I didn’t feel like it would be a talking point. But I realised when [José] Mourinho came over when we were coming out for the start of the second half and started giving me some abuse, saying: ‘You think you’re clever. You’re going to get an eight-match ban.’

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BOURNEMOUTH

“I just brushed it off, but then the referee said something to me as the second half started, saying: ‘It will probably get reviewed.’ I said: ‘What will get reviewed?’ He said: ‘The stamp on his head.’

"I was thinking: ‘I don’t need you to tell me that just as we’re about to start the second half.’ And then when I got into the dressing room after the game, someone checked their phone and told me just how big the coverage of the incident was.”

Perhaps that's a little rich from the United boss given that his own player hadn't exactly covered himself in glory.

The Portuguese was right about his ban, though, as Mings subsequently missed five games. 

What was your view of the incident? Have your say in the comments. 

