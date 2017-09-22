Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks sounds off on Four Horsewomen storyline in WWE

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The build for the Four Horsewomen storyline continues to heat up.

It’s well known that the sports entertainment company wants Rousey to work a match and they are certainly leading up to it. The latest angle involving Rousey came about after Shayna Baszler’s second-round win in the Mae Young Classic tournament, which aired on the WWE Network. Keep in mind that the sports entertainment company taped the tournament in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University in July. In the segment, Baszler celebrated with Rousey and MMA teammates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

This led to a heated exchange with WWE stars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bailey, who were seated in the front row across the aisle for the match. WWE shared this video after the episode had aired of Rousey, Duke, and Shafir praising Baszler.

Article continues below

Ultimately, this led to Flair, Lynch, and Bailey walking up and having a tense face-off. Rousey drops her bag as though she’s ready for a fight and is the only one to direct words at the three WWE stars.

The former Raw Women’s Champion was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report to promote the upcoming Fatal 5-Way Raw Women’s Championship Match at No Mercy. During the interview, she was asked about the Four Horsewomen storyline and missing the Mae Young Classic. Here is what she had to say:

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

Malcolm Butler responds to losing starting job for the New England Patriots

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

Michelle McCool might have just confirmed The Undertaker’s retirement

Michelle McCool might have just confirmed The Undertaker’s retirement

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Sir Alex Ferguson names his four greatest signings at Man United

Sir Alex Ferguson names his four greatest signings at Man United

“I wasn’t disappointed in that situation at all. I was more disappointed that I didn’t get to come out and support these women who’ve had a dream like I had. I felt like I was part of something so special, making this happen with a bunch of women who came before me. To have an all-women classic, it just gave me goosebumps. I cried when I found out I couldn’t be a part of it. I was over in Australia doing a PR tour. I had Bayley Facetiming and I felt this missing hole. I had to be there. Then finding out I couldn’t go to Las Vegas because I had to go to Australia for the actual tour, I’m like “what’s going on in this universe?”

“I got to see the picture of our Horsewomen versus the phoney Four Horsewomen. They’re fans of us. That’s why they’re called the Four Horsewomen. Honestly, I do not care. They couldn’t hang in our ring and that’s it.”

It’s rumored that WWE will be booking a match between MMA’s Four Horsewomen and WWE’s Four Horsewomen at the Survivor Series PPV in November.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Charlotte
Sasha Banks
Vince McMahon
WWE

Trending Stories

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

Eli Manning has perfect response to being called out by Giants' coach

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

WWE release statement on Jinder Mahal's controversial SmackDown promo

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Leo Messi is on course to smash an incredible La Liga record

Sir Alex Ferguson names his four greatest signings at Man United

Sir Alex Ferguson names his four greatest signings at Man United

What Sergio Aguero said to Raheem Sterling during penalty dispute puts PSG to shame

What Sergio Aguero said to Raheem Sterling during penalty dispute puts PSG to shame

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again