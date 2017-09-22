The build for the Four Horsewomen storyline continues to heat up.

It’s well known that the sports entertainment company wants Rousey to work a match and they are certainly leading up to it. The latest angle involving Rousey came about after Shayna Baszler’s second-round win in the Mae Young Classic tournament, which aired on the WWE Network. Keep in mind that the sports entertainment company taped the tournament in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University in July. In the segment, Baszler celebrated with Rousey and MMA teammates Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

This led to a heated exchange with WWE stars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bailey, who were seated in the front row across the aisle for the match. WWE shared this video after the episode had aired of Rousey, Duke, and Shafir praising Baszler.

Ultimately, this led to Flair, Lynch, and Bailey walking up and having a tense face-off. Rousey drops her bag as though she’s ready for a fight and is the only one to direct words at the three WWE stars.

The former Raw Women’s Champion was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report to promote the upcoming Fatal 5-Way Raw Women’s Championship Match at No Mercy. During the interview, she was asked about the Four Horsewomen storyline and missing the Mae Young Classic. Here is what she had to say:

“I wasn’t disappointed in that situation at all. I was more disappointed that I didn’t get to come out and support these women who’ve had a dream like I had. I felt like I was part of something so special, making this happen with a bunch of women who came before me. To have an all-women classic, it just gave me goosebumps. I cried when I found out I couldn’t be a part of it. I was over in Australia doing a PR tour. I had Bayley Facetiming and I felt this missing hole. I had to be there. Then finding out I couldn’t go to Las Vegas because I had to go to Australia for the actual tour, I’m like “what’s going on in this universe?”

“I got to see the picture of our Horsewomen versus the phoney Four Horsewomen. They’re fans of us. That’s why they’re called the Four Horsewomen. Honestly, I do not care. They couldn’t hang in our ring and that’s it.”

It’s rumored that WWE will be booking a match between MMA’s Four Horsewomen and WWE’s Four Horsewomen at the Survivor Series PPV in November.

