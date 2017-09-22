When it comes to football's greatest ever players, two names almost always pop up: Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

The Brazilian pair will forever go down as two of the most talented individuals to grace the football pitch - for different reasons, of course.

Whereas Ronaldo was renowned for his power, pace and goalscoring ability during his playing days, Ronaldinho became most famous for his trickery and passing.

Picking between them is nigh-on impossible, too, but when it comes to honours Ronaldo just about edges it.

Ronaldo is a two-time winner of La Liga with Real Madrid, the World Cup with Brazil and the Ballon d'Or - football's most prestigious individual prize.

As for Ronaldinho, the 37-year-old won two La Liga titles with Barcelona, the Champions League once and the 2005 Ballon d'Or.

Like I said, it's genuinely impossible to pick between them.

Ask Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his opinion, though, and he'll tell you that Ronaldo was superior to Ronaldinho - and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I think Ronaldo 'Fenomeno'," said Ibrahimovic when asked who was the best last year. "For me he was an example of what football is.

"Everything he did was like 'wow'. The way he dribbled, the way he ran, the way he scored goals, he was a genuine phenomenon. What he did, I don’t think anyone will do again.

"Ronaldinho was also phenomenal. We played together at [AC] Milan. I loved it when we played and he ran around with his hair all over the place, dribbling at speed.

"As for [Cristiano Ronaldo], we didn't play together. He is different, because he's the fruit of a lot of training. He's not natural."

Ronaldo celebrated his 41st birthday this week, which Ronaldinho celebrated by sending him the most perfect message on Twitter.

In the tweet below (translated from Portuguese), Ronaldinho said: "Today is the birthday of one of the greatest players in history. Congratulations, @Ronaldo good health and enjoy your day, a big hug!"

Greatness recognises greatness. Ronaldinho had the pleasure of playing alongside Ronaldo for 12 years for Brazil and clearly still remembers just how good he was.

Both of them, legends.

