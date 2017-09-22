Jurgen Klopp must have known he was taking a huge gamble when he brought in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Deadline Day.

The England international had just a year left on his Arsenal contract, but Liverpool still agreed to pay £35million - rising to £40m with add-ons - for his services.

Even if Arsene Wenger was initially reluctant to let the midfielder go, there was no way the Gunners were going to turn down an offer like that.

The Ox is yet to convince a lot of fans. As a teenager at Southampton, he showed great potential, but fulfilling it has proved difficult.

Now 24-years-old, it's still not clear what his best position is; Wenger wanted to use him as a wing-back, he's played as a more conventional winger in the past, and the player himself thinks he's best-suited to being a central midfielder.

That is one dilemma Klopp will have to sort out. Oxalde-Chamberlain's career at Anfield is still in its infant stages, which is just as well considering how he performed against Leicester.

In fact, since his arrival, the Reds haven't won a game - they've lost 5-0 to Manchester City, drawn 2-2 with Sevilla, and been held at home 1-1 by Burnley.

It was against Leicester in the Carabao Cup that he was finally handed his first start.

It didn't go well

Rather than dishing up some of the pace and power he's known for on a good day, he missed a great chance and lost the ball on several occasions.

While he's been taking a hammering on social media, Klopp was quick to leap to his defence.

“Ox had a few really, really good situations and a few unlucky situations," he said, per the Independent.

"I thought he did really well in the moments when you could see he was trying to adapt to the style of play."

The Liverpool boss may have also revealed why we are yet to see Oxlade-Chamberlain's best form for the Merseysiders.

“He had a little problem with the calf, not an injury but a little problem," he added.

"We all need to get used to this and manage it a little better. It was his first game from the start but I can imagine.

“He didn't play the best game of his life so people probably ask: 'What's the impact he can have?' But I'm not in doubt about this.”

