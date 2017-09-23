The 50-40-90 club has seven members.

Considered the gold standard for shooters, a player must convert 50 percent of their field goals, 40 percent of their three-point attempts and 90 percent of their free throw chances while logging the minimum number of games to qualify. Only Larry Bird, Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry have accomplished the feat.

Klay Thompson has his eyes on the list, as he’s looking to join his teammates Durant and Curry.

“I know Steph and KD have hit the 50-40-90 mark,” Thompson told reporters on Friday, per Connor Letourneau of SFGate.com. “So, I’d like to join the club with them. That would be sweet.”

Last season, Thompson averaged 22.3 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting, including a 41.4 percent mark from beyond the arc. Interestingly, his three-point percentage was tied for the second-lowest mark of his six-year career, but his two-point percentage of 51.6 percent was a career-high.

He will look to improve on both of those numbers as he will undoubtedly continue to receive high-percentage looks in Golden State’s potent offense.

“This year, I’m just trying to be more efficient,” Thompson said. “I could always be more efficient.”

Thompson’s most efficient long-range shooting season surprisingly came before Kevin Durant joined the squad. In 2014-2015, he shot 46.4 percent overall and 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.

As indicated by his career 41.9 percent three-point mark, Thompson has been one of the best shooters in the league since he entered, but it appears as though he believes that he still has room to improve.

He also didn’t feel as though he sacrificed anything offensively after Durant came into the mix.

"I don't feel like I sacrificed at all," Thompson told Zach Lowe of ESPN.com earlier this summer. "I'd rather be a part of something that could leave a legacy. There is more to basketball than getting yours, or being the guy. I hope I do this for a long time for the Warriors.”

Thompson’s current contract ends in the summer of 2019. Since he will likely command a max contract at that time, the Warriors will have to make a tough decision, as they might not be able to handle keeping Curry, Durant, Draymond Green and Thompson from a financial standpoint.

Until then, though, they will look to repeat and defend their title and will likely contend as long as the current bunch remains in tact.

And if Thompson isn’t able to pass each benchmark to become a part of the exclusive club, he could take solace knowing that his head coach wants to trade lives with him.

“If I could do it all over again, I would be Klay,” Kerr said at Warriors media day Friday. “I want to be Klay. He’s got it figured out. He just wants to play hoop and have fun, play with his dog. He’s the most low-maintenance guy on earth.”

While Thompson often times gets overlooked because of who his teammates are, he still should be recognized as one of the most talented shooters in the world. Joining the 50-40-90 club would cement his place among an elite group of stars which would only improve his growing legacy.